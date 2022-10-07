Current Affairs in Short: 7 October 2022
The Government of India has constituted a Task Force for monitoring Cheetah Introduction in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as well as other suitable designated areas.
Current Affairs in Short
National Lok Adalat to be held on November 12 to dispose pending cases
- National Lok Adalat will be held across the country on November 12, 2022, to dispose of the pending cases through settlement.
- The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution said that there are about 6 lakh eight thousand consumer cases pending in the country.
- The Department of Consumer Affairs is also reaching out to consumers, companies, and organizations through SMS and emails whose cases are pending before the commissions.
- The mission of the Government is to strengthen consumer protection and safety through progressive legislation and provide access to fair and efficient grievance redressal mechanisms.
Government of India constitutes a 9-member task force for monitoring Cheetah Introduction Project
- The Government of India has constituted a Task Force for monitoring Cheetah Introduction in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as well as other suitable designated areas.
- The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) will facilitate the working of the Cheetah Task Force.
- The nine-member task force will include Principle Secretaries, Forests and Tourism of Madhya Pradesh, and the Inspector General of NTCA, New Delhi Dr. Amit Mallick.
- The Task Force will be in force for a period of two years. This task force may appoint a subcommittee to regularly visit the cheetah introduction area as and when decided by them.
Government of India asks Chief Justice UU Lalit to name successor before retiring on November 8
- The Government of India has asked the Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor as he is scheduled to retire on November 8, 2022.
- The Minister of Law and Justice has written to the Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for the appointment of his successor.
- Justice UU Lalit was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India on August 27 by the President of India Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- UU Lalit had promised to ensure a clear-cut regime where any urgent matters could freely be mentioned before the respective benches of the top court.
2 Indian Students win prestigious Victorian Premier’s Award
- Two female Indian students in Australia- Divyangana Sharma and Ritika Saxena have won the prestigious Victorian Premier’s Award.
- Victorian Premier’s Award are an initiative of the Victorian Government to celebrate the outstanding international students in Victoria.
- Divyangana Sharma has won the coveted Victorian Premier’s Award- International Student of the Year 2021-22, while, Ritika Saxena has won the International Student of the Year Award in the Research Category
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.