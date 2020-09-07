Current Affairs in Short: 7 September 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches initiative to defeat dengue

• The Delhi government has launched "10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute, Har Ravivar, Dengue Par Vaar" initiative to combat the surge of dengue cases across the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was confident that the people of the city will make the programme a success as it had done in 2019.

• The Delhi CM stated that the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute, Har Ravivar, Dengue Par Vaar' initiative has been launched to reduce the spread of the dengue across the national capital.

• In 2019, around two crore people of Delhi successfully defeated dengue with no deaths reported from the disease. There were only 1,400-1,500 cases compared to previous 14,000-15,000.

• Under the new initiative, the state government has urged people of the national capital to remove old stocked water in their homes and replace them with fresh water every Sunday at 10 am. He said that it hardly takes 10 minutes and through this, we all can defeat dengue this year.

India becomes 2nd worst-affected country

• India has become the 2nd worst-affected country, after it crossed 41 lakh mark in COVID-19 infections on September 6, 2020. India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 coronavirus cases on the same day.

• India’s COVID-19 tally stood at 41,13,812 infections on September 6, 2020 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured cases and 70,626 deaths,

• Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Over 4.88 crore samples have been tested so far for coronavirus.

• The Union Health Ministry has decided to rush central teams to assist the states and union territories strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID-19 patients.

MP Farmers to be given Rs 4,688 crore for damage due to floods

• The Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Minister Kamal Patel announced on September 6, 2020 that Rs 4,688 crore would be given to 20 lakh farmers who had been affected by floods caused by heavy monsoon rains. The amount would be dispersed on September 16 under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme.

• The Minister stated that when the whole country was in turmoil due to COVID-19, farmers ensured that 130 crore Indians had food to eat. He further highlighted that whole every sector in the country reported a negative growth rate, only the agricultural sector is growing.

• However, incessant rains have caused massive devastation for the poor people of the state and to help them. The Madhya Pradesh government had also extended the date for insurance of damaged crops.

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open

• The current world no. 1, Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open in the most unexpected manner. Djokovic defaulted after a ball hit by him hit the line judge in the throat.

• Djokovic had struck the ball unintentionally but the official was down. The incident happened during Djokovic’s match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

• The USTA (United States Tennis Association) issued a statement saying that Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the 2020 US Open by the tournament referee in accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences.

• Novak Djokovic took to social media to apologise for the incident saying that the whole situation has left him sad and empty. He wrote that he checked on the lines person and that he was extremely sorry to have caused her such stress.

Britain sets October 15 as deadline to strike deal with EU

• Britain has set October 15 as the deadline to strike a free-trade deal with the European Union. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on September 7, 2020 that if none is agreed both sides should “accept that and move on.”

• Britain had left the European Union on January 31, 2020 but there has been little progress on a new trade deal after a status-quo transition arrangement ends in December.

• The talks that were stalled over Britain’s insistence that it has full autonomy over state aid and fishing, are due to resume in London on September 8, 2020.