Current Affairs in Short: 8 April 2020

UP to provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to police personnel

• The UP government announced on April 8, 2020 that it will provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to the police personnel in the state in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The information was shared by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi.

• The Additional Chief Secretary has directed everyone to wear masks and said that people will be stopped if they don’t use a mask.

• He also warned against spreading fake posts related to COVID-19 on social media.

• The Madhya Pradesh has also announced Rs lakh insurance cover for police and government employees engaged in fight against Coronavirus.

Manipur CM to provide Rs 2000 to all Manipuris stranded outside

• Manipur CM N Biren Singh has announced that the government will provide Rs 2000 to all Manipuris stranded outside due to lockdown.

• The amount will be transferred into the account of the select people.

• The state secretariat has appealed to all those stranded outside due to lockdown to contact the secretariat or visit www.tengbang.in.

Karnataka to launch YouTube channel for children

The education department of Karnataka has come up with a unique idea of starting a Youtube channel for children in the state.

The YouTube channel will be aimed at invoking passion for learning and creativity among children.

It comes at a time when television, video games and mobile have become a distraction for children during the lockdown.

The step has been taken to ensure that the children are engaged productively during this period.

UK PM Boris Johnson remains stable in ICU

• UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson continues to remain in ICU for the second consecutive day. He is reported to be stable.

• The Prime Minister is being kept in the intensive care unit of the St Thomas Hospital in London for close monitoring.

• The spokesperson of the Prime Minister stated that Johnson’s condition is stable and he continues to be in good spirits.

ICMR allows state governments to set up sample collection sites

• The Indian Council of Medical Research has allowed the state governments to set up sample collection sites for the testing of COVID-19 samples.

• However, the body said that the states should follow its guidelines and the collection should be done using the recommended Personal Protective Equipment.

• The research body also suggested that the sites should be disinfected regularly as per the recommended procedures by implementing all biosafety and biosecurity precautions.

UN suspends rotation, deployments of peacekeepers till June 30

• The UN Chief Antonio Guterres has announced suspension of rotation and deployment of the peacekeepers till June 30. The decision has been take to reduce the risk of transmission of the novel Coronavirus.

• The main aim behind the move is to ensure incoming uniformed personnel are COVID-19 free and mitigate the risk that UN peacekeepers can be a contagion vector, while at the same time maintaining their operational capabilities.

• The decision has been conveyed to all Troop and Police Contributing Countries, as well as to all relevant peace operations.