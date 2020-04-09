Current Affairs in Short: 9 April 2020

Joe Biden to take on Donald Trump in US Presidential race

• Former US Vice President Joe Biden has become the Democratic nominee in the US Presidential race after Bernie Sanders dropped out.

• US Senator Bernie Sanders called off his presidential campaign on April 8, 2020, paving way for Biden to win the Democratic nomination. Sanders made the announcement through a live telecast.

• This will pit Biden against incumbent US President Donald Trump in the US Presidential Elections 2020, which are scheduled to be held in November 2020. Trump will be seeking a second term.

Boris Johnson spends a third night in ICU

• UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the third consecutive day. He was admitted to London’s St. Thomas' Hospital on April 6, 2020 after his coronavirus symptoms persisted even after 10 days.

• The Prime Minister reportedly received "standard oxygen treatment" and does not require a ventilator to aid his breathing. He is reportedly making steady progress.

• Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has stepped in as deputy till the time the UK Prime Minister gets back from the hospital.

• Indian-origin British Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, is next in line to serve as a deputy for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in case Dominic Raab is unable to carry on the work amid the pandemic.

Bangladesh court issues death warrant against Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s killer

• A Dhaka court on April 8, 2020 issued a death warrant against Abdul Majed, who has been convicted for killing Bangladesh’s founder President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

• Majed was arrested on April 7, 2020 by the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Bangladesh from the Mirpur area in Dhaka.

• Abdul Majed is one of the 12 former army personnel who were awarded death sentence in 1998. Five among the convicted army men were handed in 2010 and one had died. The remaining six were absconding including Majed.

• Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed along with his family members on August 15, 1975 by some army personnel at his residence in Dhaka.

Global chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria for toxic attacks

• The global chemical weapons watchdog on April 8, 2020 for the first time blamed Syria for toxic attacks. The watchdog blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's air force for using the nerve gas sarin and chlorine three times in 2017.

• The findings were revealed in the first report submitted by a new investigative team set up by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The investigation team was set up to identify the culprits of chemical attacks in Syria's ongoing nine-year-long civil war.

• Most western nations and human rights groups had condemned Syria following the release of the OPCW report. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013 for its work in Syria.

People should never shake hands again: Top US Infectious Disease Expert

• According to Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert in the United States, people should never shake hands again. He said that the practice will not only prevent the spread of COVID-19 but also decrease the chances of contracting influenza across the world.

• Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a lead member of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus. He also said that washing hands should be a must in people's daily routine.

• Handshakes are a significant part of American culture. Recently, US President Donald Trump also spoke about doing away with handshakes.