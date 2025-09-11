BEML JE Recruitment 2025: The BEML has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Executive vacancies in different disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy, IT, Finance and Rajbhasha. A total of 119 Junior Executive posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 88 positions are available for Mechanical trades. The detailed advertisement and online link will be available on September 12, 2025 on the official website-bemlindia.in.

BEML JE Vacancies Notification PDF 2025

The detailed notification for Junior Execurtive posts will be uploaded on September 12, 2025 on the official website. Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification regarding the posts. Click on the link below to download the official notification pdf.