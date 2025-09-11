SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
BEML JE Recruitment 2025:  The BEML has released the short notification for the Junior Executive vacancies. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 119 posts are available in different disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy, IT, Finance and Rajbhasha. Check eligibility, selection process and others. 

Get all details about BEML JE Recruitment 2025 here

BEML JE Recruitment 2025: The BEML has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Executive vacancies in different disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy, IT, Finance and Rajbhasha. A total of 119 Junior Executive posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 88 positions are available for Mechanical trades. The detailed advertisement and online link will be available on September 12, 2025 on the official website-bemlindia.in.

BEML JE Vacancies Notification PDF 2025

The detailed notification for Junior Execurtive posts will be uploaded on September 12, 2025 on the official website. Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification regarding the posts.  Click on the link below to download the official notification pdf.

www.bemlindia.in Recruitment 2025 Overview

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 119 posts are available in different disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy, IT, Finance and Rajbhasha. Check the table below for an overview of announced vacancies.

BEML Notification 2025: Overview

Name of Organisation

BEML

Posts Name

Junior Executive 

Post Name

Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy, IT, Finance and Rajbhasha

Category

Sarkari Naukri

No.of Posts

119

Official Website

bemlindia.in


How to Apply for BEML Vacancies 2025?

You can apply online for BEML JE Recruitment 2025 after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website: bemlindia.in.
Step 2: Click on the careers button and scroll down to listed vacancies.
Step 3: Click on the apply link for “Application for Junior Executive vacancies” on the home page.
Step 4: A new page will open up; now click on the proceed
Step 5: Fill in the required details and get the registration number.
Step 6: Login again with the registration number and password and fill in the remaining information.
Step 7: Submit the application form, print and download for future reference.

