Baby tigers, also called tiger cubs, are some of the most adorable wild animals on Earth. But beyond their cuteness, there are many surprising and unknown facts about baby tigers that most people don’t know. From their weight at birth to how long they stay with their mother, every stage of their growth is fascinating. Here are the most searched questions and interesting facts about tiger cubs. What Are Baby Tigers Called? Baby tigers are called cubs, though the word 'whelp' can also be used. The term “cub” is shared by other big cats like lions and leopards. Tiger cubs depend completely on their mother for warmth, safety, and food in their early months. Are Tiger Cubs Born Blind? Yes, tiger cubs are born blind, with their eyes shut. They remain blind for 6–14 days after birth. During this period, they are totally dependent on their mother for survival. This makes the first few weeks of a cub’s life the most vulnerable.

When Do Tiger Cubs Open Their Eyes? Tiger cubs usually open their eyes after 1–2 weeks. At first, their vision is weak and blurry, but it gradually improves. Even after they open their eyes, they still stay close to their mother for protection. How Much Do Tiger Cubs Weigh at Birth? A newborn tiger cub weighs only 2–3 pounds (about 1 kg), which is less than most human babies. Despite being so tiny, they grow very quickly with proper feeding from their mother. Do Tiger Cubs Have Unique Stripes Like Fingerprints? Yes, each tiger cub has a unique stripe pattern. No two cubs share the same stripes, just like human fingerprints. These stripes stay with them for life and also provide camouflage in forests. When Do Tiger Cubs Start Crawling or Walking? Tiger cubs begin crawling within a few days and start walking properly at around 2–3 weeks old. By one month, they are able to follow their mother short distances and explore their surroundings.

Do Tiger Cubs Swim or Like Water? Unlike many cats, tigers are excellent swimmers, and cubs start learning early. Under their mother’s supervision, tiger cubs often play in shallow water, building confidence in swimming. Where Do Mother Tigers Hide Their Cubs After Birth? For the first 6–8 weeks, a tigress hides her cubs in caves, tall grasses, or thick bushes. This protects them from predators like leopards, wild dogs, or even other tigers. Cubs remain in these secret dens until they are strong enough to move. What Do Tiger Cubs Eat and When Do They Start Solid Food? For the first 6–8 weeks, tiger cubs depend only on their mother’s milk. After this, the tigress introduces small pieces of meat. By about 2 months old, cubs begin tasting solid food alongside milk. Unknown Facts About Baby Tigers 1. Baby Tigers Are Excellent Swimmers