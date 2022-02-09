Current Affairs in Short: 9 February 2022

Anna Hazare announces indefinite hunger strike from February 14t

• Social activist Anna Hazare has announced an indefinite hunger strike from 14 February against the Maharashtra government's decision to sell wine supermarkets and walk-in stores.

• Hazare in a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "If the government does not take back the decision to sell wine considering the sentiments of the workers and the people across the state, then we have to agitate...I will have to start an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 at the Yadav Baba temple at Ralegan Siddhi."

• He further said that the decision appears to have been taken solely in view of the growing revenue of the state and the interests of wine growers and sellers. He said that the government does not seem to think that this decision could lead to young children becoming addicted and women and children may also suffer due to this decision.

Delhi Government regularises 700 contractual employees of Delhi Jal Board

• Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on February 9, 2022 that his government has regularised 700 contractual employees of the Delhi Jal Board.

• The Delhi CM personally handed over certificates of permanent services to 700 contractual workers of the Delhi Jal Board.

• He said that this is for the very first time in Delhi Govt that such a large number of contractual workers are being made permanent together.

Oscars 2022: Indian documentary nominated in Best Documentary Feature category

• Indian documentary “Writing With Fire” has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 94th Academy Awards.

• The documentary is made by Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. It chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s first and only newspaper run by Dalit women.

• This is India’s 1st independent production to make it to the final nomination in this category.

Alliance Air flight takes off without engine cover

• An Alliance Air (ATR 72-600) flight took off on February 9, 2022 without its engine cover. The flight took off from Mumbai airport and headed to Bhuj in Gujarat.

• The four-year-old aircraft had around 70 passengers on board. The flight managed to land safely at its destination despite losing the engine cowl, which was found on the runway in Mumbai.

• The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a probe into the incident.

Earth is expected to be hit by Solar eruptions today

• The Earth is set to be hit by a fresh solar eruption on February 9-10, 2022. This could trigger a geomagnetic storm, as per researchers.

• According to the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences (CESS), Earth will be impacted by the moderate geomagnetic storm in the range 451-615 kilometres per second from February 9 to February 10.

• The Indian time of the geomagnetic storm is 11.18 am on February 9 to 3.23 pm on February 10. The impact is unlikely to be very hazardous, CESS said on Twitter.