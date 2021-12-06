Current Affairs in Short: 6 December 2021

50% adults in India are fully vaccinated: Health Minister

• The Government of India decided on a target of 100% COVID-19 adult vaccination under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme by December 31, 2021, as the country achieved a 50% fully vaccinated adult population on December 5, 2021.

• The states and UTs with more than 50% of the fully vaccinated adult population are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and Daman Diu, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, MP, Tripura.

• The Union Health Minister and the health officials last week had conducted a meeting with the State and UTs regarding the ‘Har Dastak Campaign’ and had set the target of achieving 100% vaccination till December 31, 2021.

• Prime Minister Modi also expressed his happiness over achieving the milestone in India’s vaccination programs.

Sreshtha Scheme launched by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister

• The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar launched Sreshtha Scheme for the socio-economic upliftment and the overall development of the students belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

• The government launched the ‘Sreshtha Scheme’ on Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. B R Ambedkar. The scheme will facilitate the bright SC students to have a better future by getting a high-quality education.

• Sreshtha Scheme will also aid in controlling the dropout rates of SC students and will extend support to around 25,000 meritorious students involving Rs. 300 crore.

• The ministry will also transfer the Post Matric Scholarship to more than 4 lakh students through DBT.

President Kovind to visit Bangladesh from December 15 to 17

• President of India Ram Nath Kovind will pay a state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17, 2021. He will be visiting the neighbouring country to attend the 50th victory day celebrations of Bangladesh.

• The President, during his visit, will also visit his Bangladesh counterpart. The PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will also call on President Kovind.

• Prime Minister Modi, earlier this year, had paid a State visit to Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh.

First of Class indigenous Survey Vessel launched

• ‘Sandhayak’, a first call survey vessel has been launched by GRSE. The launch of Sandhayak symbolized the birth of the ship as she made her first contact with water and was floated out from her building berth.

• The survey vessels are capable of full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic survey of Ports & Harbor approaches & the determination of navigational channels & routes.

• The survey ships are also capable of undertaking the survey of maritime limits and the collection of the Oceanographic and Geographical data or the defence applications.

• The survey vessels are designed by GRSE to meet the requirements of the Indian Navy. They are built and outfitted utilizing the concepts of ‘Integrated Construction’.

Government announced AYUSH development packages for Manipur

• The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced the AYUSH Development Packages for Manipur. He informed that AYUSH Ministry has decided to construct 15 AYUSH dispensaries along with 50 Health and wellness centers and seven 10 bedded hospitals.

• Sarbananda Sonowal also said that the latest scheme by the government will inspire the people of the state to develop herbal gardens and medicinal plants which will in return create employment and a source of income.

• The Union Minister also inaugurated a 50-bed integrated AYUSH Hospital constructed at the border town of Manipur through video conferencing.