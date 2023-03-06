Current Affairs in Short: March 06 2023
- The first edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference was held today i.e. March 06, 2023. Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant dispatched.
- Top naval officers initiate various Navy activities and are briefed upon the Agnipath Scheme.
- The conference is a programme which aims to address important security issues in the military. Navy Chief Admiral H Hari Kumar and other naval commanders will conduct a probe into Logistics, Human Resource Department, etc.
INS Trikand in Bahrain for Maritime Exercise
- The Indigenous Frigate, INS Trikand arrives in Bahrain. For the first time, the Indian Warship will be participating in the International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Exercise 2023.
- This exercise is led by the US Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a naval partnership or group including 34 nations.
- INS Trikand is designed using stealth technologies. There will be participants from more than 50 countries in the maritime exercise.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Discourse at Regional Conference
- Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of Earth Sciences recently addressed a Regional Conference on “Good Governance-Innovation” in Bhopal.
- Under the futuristic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh says that the government aims to reach every man of Indian society and rectify their issues.
- This will be done through the effective use of the technology available and highlighting the e-governance portal. He also mentions initiatives like Bhavishya Portal, Digital Life Certificate, etc.
Karnataka wins Santosh Trophy, Defeats Meghalaya
- After 54 years, Karnataka wins the Hero Santosh Trophy at the 76th National Football Championship.
- In this tournament, Meghalaya was knocked down by a 3-2 score. The event was held at King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia.
- After the results came of the Grand Finale, several expatriates celebrated the victorious event.
Netflix, NCW collaborates to celebrate Women’s Empowerment
- The National Women's Commission and the leading streaming platform, Netflix join hands to conduct a conference on “Role of Media & Entertainment in Empowering Women”.
- Several eminent delegates were present from the Film industry at the discussion meeting.
- The speakers presented their perspectives on how the cinema and storytelling portrays women and their lives.
