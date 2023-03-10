Current Affairs in Short: March 10 2023
Home Ministry announces 10% Reservation for ‘Ex-Agniveers’
- The Central Government has declared 10 per cent reservation criteria which will be granted to Ex-Agniveers in the BSF (Border Security Force) Recruitment.
- As per the official notice by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government has made some amendments to the recruitment rules of BSF.
- Ex-Agniveers will be given an exemption in Physical Efficiency Test. Also, up to 5 years of relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to the first new batch.
Hindustan Unilever Limited appoints Rohit Jawa as MD & CEO
- Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) designates Rohit Jawa as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the consumer goods department.
- He will be replacing Sanjiv Mehta who will retire from the post after almost a decade. Rohit Jawa will assume his position on June 27 2023.
- His joining is on April 01. He has previously administered several roles in sales, marketing, transformation and general management.
Xi Jinping holds 5-year 3rd term as President of China
- China’s premier leader Xi Jinping obtains the third term of Presidency. Earlier he has been the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
- All the members gave 2,953 votes in favour of Xi and nobody voted in opposition. While Xi sets a historical moment as he emerges as the superpower of one of the largest economies in the world.
- Recently he was seen shaking hands and some memorable moments with Li Qiang, who is all set for the second topmost position in China’s cabinet.
CISF Raising Day Observed on March 10, Modi Praises Armed Forces
- March 10 marks the 54th ceremony of CISF (Central Industrial Security Forces) Raising Day. It was formed in 1969 after the fire breakout in Ranchi (1964).
- CISF is the main body of India that supervises and safeguards various establishments and missions across the country like providing safety to power plants, seaports, etc.
- It also helps in rescue missions. PM Narendra Modi, on this occasion, congratulated and praised the 24-hour non-stop determination and efforts of the Armed Forces.
Oscars 2023 to be hosted on March 12 in Los Angeles
- The creative team comprises executive producers and showrunners revealing the theme of the Oscar Awards 2023. This year the theme will be to recognize the crafts and creative works of filmmakers and actors.
- Last year’s Will Smith slap gate incident will also be acknowledged in a ‘comedic fashion’.
- Apart from “RRR”, Deepika Padukone is all set to make the nation proud as this great actress will not only attend the event but will also present awards with various Hollywood personalities.
