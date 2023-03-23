Current Affairs in Short: March 23 2023
Salima Tete designated as AHF Athlete Ambassador
- Indian hockey player Salima Tere has recently been made the Athlete Ambassador of AHF (Asian Hockey Federation).
- Her appointment is for two years which will begin on March 25, 2023. Her work will now be to enhance awareness regarding athletes' rights and their overall welfare in the region.
- She accepted the prestigious position during the Congress that was held in Mungyeong, Korea.
Mukesh Ambani in the World’s Top 10 Billionaire List
- M3M Hurun Global Rich List was published where Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani acquires 9th rank among the top 10 richest people in the world in 2023.
- He is the only Indian to have acquired this level and is included as one of the big wealthy personalities around the globe.
- India comprises 187 billionaires in total and 16 new rich men have been added to the list. While the owner of LVMH beauty company, Bernard Arnault topped the list.
DY Chandrachud inaugurated Yoga & Recreation Hall
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud addressed the inauguration ceremony of the newly established ‘Yoga and Recreation Hall’.
- This event was held for Supreme Court Registry officials in the building complex of the apex court.
- The Judge cut the ribbon and played a carrom game with Justice Ajay Rastogi and PS Narasimha along with other judges.
Rajasthan passed the Right to Health Bill
- Rajasthan Assembly cleared the Right to Health Bill that was first formulated in September 2022.
- The government has laid out several free-of-cost schemes including free OPD and IPD services to patients.
- There are many provisions made for the welfare of residents across the state.
BCCI declares IPL 2023 New Rules
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India has launched new rules that will be implemented for IPL 2023 matches.
- The opening match will be held between champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31, 2023.
- The national governing body BCCI has initiated the Impact Player Rule. The captains will be allowed to select 11 players after the toss.
