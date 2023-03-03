Current Affairs in Short: March 3 2023
Current Affairs March 03
World Wildlife Day 2023
- On March 3, every year World Wildlife Day is celebrated in order to raise awareness of the preservation of diverse wildlife.
- In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared March 3 as the observation of the day. This year, its theme is ‘Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’.
- Wildlife contributions are immeasurable in respect of the ecosystem which is managed through the sustenance of all wild species and living organisms on Earth. With Wildlife Conservation, the wild and their habitats are restored and protected.
Craig Fulton Declared as Chief Coach of Men’s Hockey Team
- South Africa’s Craig Fulton now becomes the new Chief Coach of India’s Men National Field Hockey Team. He replaces Graham Reid, an Australian hockey player who left his post after India’s defeat in the World Cup.
- Fulton has served as the leading coach in Irish Men’s team from 2014 to 2018. Under his coaching, the Irish team qualified for the Olympics for the first time. He was awarded “Coach of the Year” during that time.
- In 2023, Craig Fulton has been bestowed the title of “Belgium Coach of the Year”.
Vietnam’s New President is Vo Van Thuong
- 52 years old Vo Van Thuong is recently elected as the President of Vietnam. He took the charge as President in the oath-taking ceremony held on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).
- He has a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Philosophy. Being the youngest Vietnamese politician, he is also a member of the party’s Politburo, the country’s top decision-making body.
- The presidential elections happened due to Vietnam’s power shuffle which is in accordance with the ongoing anti-corruption movement.
CERC Welcomes Jishnu Barua as its New Chairperson
- IAS Jishnu Barua has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the statutory body, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).
- Previously, Barua served as the Chief Secretary of Assam between October 2020 to August 2022. He also administered several departments of the state.
- As a chairperson of the regulatory body, there will be a great level of responsibility on his shoulders as he will manage and ensure the effective financial stability of distribution companies and power utilities.
Australia Strikes India in 3rd Test Match of Border Gavaskar Series
- Australia marks a victory in the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and defeats India by 9 runs.
- Australian cricketer, Travis Michael Head started hitting boundaries which resulted in the 50-run mark in 14.2 overs.
- Australia secured its position in the final spot of the World Test Championship. India will now be required to win the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 with one Test in Ahmedabad in order to reach the World Test Championship final.
