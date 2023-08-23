Current Affairs One Liners: August 23 2023- Chandrayaan-3 Mission
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Chandrayaan-3 Mission, National Icon of Election Commission, Brand Ambassador of BPCL etc.
1. Who has become the first country in the world to land on the south pole of the moon - India
2. Who has been selected by the Election Commission of India as a National Icon – Sachin Tendulkar
3. Who has been appointed by BPCL as its brand ambassador – Rahul Dravid
4. Khelo India Women's League has been renamed as- Asmita Women's League
5. Who has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Thailand- Shretha Thavisin
6. Indian Coast Guard has signed an MoU with which country to enhance maritime cooperation – Philippines
7. What name has ISRO given to the rover sent with Chandrayaan-3 mission - Jigyasha
8. Who has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Green Tribunal- Justice Prakash Srivastava
India created history, Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon
