Current Affairs One Liners: August 23 2023- Chandrayaan-3 Mission

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Chandrayaan-3 Mission, National Icon of Election Commission, Brand Ambassador of BPCL etc.

 

1. Who has become the first country in the world to land on the south pole of the moon - India

2. Who has been selected by the Election Commission of India as a National Icon – Sachin Tendulkar

3. Who has been appointed by BPCL as its brand ambassador – Rahul Dravid

4. Khelo India Women's League has been renamed as- Asmita Women's League

5. Who has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Thailand- Shretha Thavisin

6. Indian Coast Guard has signed an MoU with which country to enhance maritime cooperation – Philippines

7. What name has ISRO given to the rover sent with Chandrayaan-3 mission - Jigyasha

8. Who has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Green Tribunal- Justice Prakash Srivastava

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
