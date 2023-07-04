Current Affairs One Liners: July 04 2023- New Chairman of Coal India

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New Chairman of Coal India, SCO Summit 2023 etc.

Current Affairs One Liners: July 04 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: July 04 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New Chairman of Coal India, SCO Summit 2023 etc.

1. Who has taken charge as the new Chairman and MD of Coal India – PM Prasad

2. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has started the National Highway Project worth Rs 5600 crore in which state – Rajasthan

3. Who is presiding over the 23rd summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation- Narendra Modi

4. Who has resigned from the post of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes- Harsh Chauhan

5. Which swimmer has set a new national record in the backstroke event in the National Swimming Championship - Mana Patel

6. Who is the first player from Assam to make it to the Indian women's team- Uma Chhetri

7. The 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being organized under whose chairmanship – India

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: July 04 2023-SCO Summit 2023

 

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF January 2023
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2023
View all