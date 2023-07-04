Current Affairs One Liners: July 04 2023- New Chairman of Coal India

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New Chairman of Coal India, SCO Summit 2023 etc.

1. Who has taken charge as the new Chairman and MD of Coal India – PM Prasad

2. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has started the National Highway Project worth Rs 5600 crore in which state – Rajasthan

3. Who is presiding over the 23rd summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation- Narendra Modi

4. Who has resigned from the post of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes- Harsh Chauhan

5. Which swimmer has set a new national record in the backstroke event in the National Swimming Championship - Mana Patel

6. Who is the first player from Assam to make it to the Indian women's team- Uma Chhetri

7. The 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being organized under whose chairmanship – India

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: July 04 2023-SCO Summit 2023