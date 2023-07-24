Current Affairs One Liners: July 24 2023-Twitter's new logo

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Twitter's new logo, Semicon India 2023, INS Kirpan etc.

1. Elon Musk has changed the logo of which social media platform to 'X' - Twitter

2. Which Indian pair won the men's doubles gold medal at the Korea Open - Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty

3. 'Semicon India 2023' will be organized in which state of India - Gujarat

4. In which state 'Mission Shakti Scooter Scheme' has been approved - Odisha

5. India has handed over Corvette 'INS Kirpan' to which country - Vietnam

6. Who has been named as the first woman chief of the US Navy - Lisa Franchetti

7. Who has become the second longest serving Chief Minister in India - Naveen Patnaik

8. Where is the third G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting being organized – Chennai

