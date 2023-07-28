Current Affairs One Liners: July 28 2023- India's new ambassador in Syria

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as World's largest museum, World Hepatitis Day 2023, India's new ambassador in Syria etc.

1. The world's largest museum 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' will be built in which city - New Delhi

2. Kerala Startup Mission has tied up with whom to promote fintech startups – IFSCA

3. When is World Hepatitis Day celebrated annually - 28th July

4. Food delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with which bank to launch co-branded credit card – HDFC Bank

5. In which state the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship 2023 is being organized – Uttar Pradesh

6. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Syria- Irshad Ahmed

7. Who is the director of Enforcement Directorate whose tenure has been extended - Sanjay Kumar Mishra

8. What is the theme of World Hepatitis Day 2023 - 'One life, one liver'

