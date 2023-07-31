Current Affairs One Liners: July 31 2023- Lokmanya Tilak National Award

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Lokmanya Tilak National Award, World Cities Culture Forum, Tiger Population in India etc.

1. Who was recently honored with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award – PM Narendra Modi

2. How many medals did India win in the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championship - 14

3. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the US Finance Agency - Nisha Biswal

4. What is the annual estimated growth rate of tiger population in India – 6.1 percent

5. Which is the first Indian city to be a part of the World Cities Culture Forum – Bengaluru

6. In which city is the Think20 summit being organized under the G20 presidency of India – Mysore

7. National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India has tied up with which e-commerce startup – Magicpin

8. Which Indian won the gold medal in the 10 meter air rifle event at the World University Games - Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

