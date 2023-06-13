Current Affairs One Liners: June 13 2023- Reserve Bank's new sub-office

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Reserve Bank's new sub-office, Karen Qazi, Forbes Global 2000 etc.

1. Recently in which state the sub-office of Reserve Bank has been opened- Nagaland

2. Government of India has tied up with ADB to promote horticulture agribusiness in which state – Himachal Pradesh

3. Where did the Prime Minister inaugurate the first National Training Conclave – New Delhi

4. Who has become the youngest software developer in SpaceX – Karen Qazi

5. Who has resigned from the post of chairman of the selection committee of Athletics Federation of India – Gurbachan Singh Randhawa

6. What is the position of Reliance Industries Limited in the list of Forbes Global 2000 Top Companies – 45th

7. Who has been appointed as the Director General of BSF – Nitin Agarwal

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: June 13 2023- New Director General of BSF