Current Affairs One Liners: November 06 2023- India's 'Chief Information Commissioner'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's 'Chief Information Commissioner', a new species of gecko, FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 etc.
1. Who won the title of Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy- India
2. Where was the seventh edition of 'Ganga Utsav' organized - New Delhi
3. In which area has a new species of gecko been discovered recently- Western Ghats
4. Which Indian chess player won the title of FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 - R Vaishali
5. Who has been appointed as the 'Chief Information Commissioner' of India- Hiralal Samaria
6. Which batsman has equaled Sachin's centuries in ODI cricket - Virat Kohli
7. Which country will host the 24th Asian Archery Championship in the year 2025 – Bangladesh
