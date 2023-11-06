Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: November 06 2023- India's 'Chief Information Commissioner'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's 'Chief Information Commissioner', a new species of gecko, FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 etc.

Nov 6, 2023, 18:09 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: November 06 2023
1. Who won the title of Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy- India

2. Where was the seventh edition of 'Ganga Utsav' organized - New Delhi

3. In which area has a new species of gecko been discovered recently- Western Ghats

4. Which Indian chess player won the title of FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 - R Vaishali

5. Who has been appointed as the 'Chief Information Commissioner' of India- Hiralal Samaria

6. Which batsman has equaled Sachin's centuries in ODI cricket - Virat Kohli

7. Which country will host the 24th Asian Archery Championship in the year 2025 – Bangladesh

