Current Affairs One Liners: October 31 2023- Gujarat's First Heritage Train

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today's session, get briefings about the important topics such as Ballon d'Or Award 2023, National Games 2023, Gujarat's first heritage train etc. 1. Who flagged off Gujarat's first heritage train - Narendra Modi

2. Who created a new national record in women's 20 km race walk in the 37th National Games in Goa - Priyanka Goswami 3. Who has been awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or Award for the year 2023- Lionel Messi

4. When is National Unity Day celebrated every year – 31 October

5. Who was awarded the Copa Trophy (Best Male Under-21 Player) under the prestigious Ballon d'Or Award for the year 2023 - Jude Bellingham 6. Who has become the fifth Indian batsman to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket - Rohit Sharma

7. Which athlete created a new national sports record by completing the men's 110 meter hurdles in 13.80 seconds - Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra) 8. Who has been awarded the prestigious Women's Ballon d'Or Award for the year 2023- Aitana Bonamati