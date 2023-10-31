Current Affairs Quiz: 31 October 2023- Ballon d'Or Award 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Ballon d'Or Award 2023 etc.

(d) Sri Lanka

3. Who has been awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or Award for the year 2023?

(a) Emiliano Martinez

(b) Lionel Messi

(c) Erling Holland

(d) Vinicius Junior

4. Who created a new national record in women's 20 km race walk at the 37th National Games in Goa?

(a) Priyanka Goswami

(b) Aditi Sinha

(c) Akanksha Singh

(d) Rupali Shah

5. When is National Unity Day celebrated every year?

(a) 29 October

(b) 30 October

(c) 31 October

(d) 01 November

6. Who has become the fifth Indian batsman to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) Rohit Sharma

(c) K L Rahul

(d) Hardik Pandya

Answer:-

1. (a) Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Gujarat's first heritage train, which will be run by an electric engine. The interior of this train has been made of wood. This train with three coaches will connect 'Ekta Nagar' or 'Kevadiya' to Ahmedabad. It is noteworthy that Sardar Vallabhai Patel's memorial 'Statue of Unity' is situated in Kevadiya itself.

2. (c) Bangladesh

Agartala-Akhaura Rail Project is a railway link project between India and Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate the Cross Border Railway Project. This railway link project will promote trade between the two countries. After its launch, the travel time on Agartala-Kolkata route will reduce from 31 hours to 10 hours.

3. (b) Lionel Messi

Football legend Lionel Messi has been honored with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the year 2023. Messi has won the Ballon d'Or award for a record eighth time. The 67th Ballon d'Or Awards was held at the Theater du Châtelet in Paris, France. The Ballon d'Or is an annual award presented by the French magazine France Football.

4. (a) Priyanka Goswami

Priyanka Goswami of Uttar Pradesh has created a new national record in women's 20 km race walk at the 37th National Games in Goa. He completed the race in 1 hour 36 minutes 35 seconds. Maharashtra's Tejas Ashok Shirse set a new national sports record by completing the men's 110m hurdles in 13.80 seconds.

5. (c) 31 October

National Unity Day is celebrated every year in India on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on 31 October. PM Modi participated in the National Unity Day celebrations in Kevadiya, Gujarat. In the year 2014, the Government of India had declared the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day. Sardar Patel was the first Deputy Prime Minister of independent India.

6. (b) Rohit Sharma

In the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023, Indian captain Rohit Sharma achieved a big achievement, he became the fifth Indian batsman to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket. Rohit is the 20th batsman in the world and 5th from India to achieve this feat. Rohit has also become the first captain to complete 1,000 ODI runs this year.

ALSO READ:

Ballon d'Or 2023 Winners List