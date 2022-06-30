Current Affairs Quiz: 30 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Asteroid Day, the New Mumbai Police Commissioner, and the renaming of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra among others.

1. What is the new name of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra?

a) Sambhaji Nagar

b) Dharashiv

c) Dhule

d) Satara

2. When is World Asteroid Day observed?

a) 28th June

b) 30th June

c) 27th June

d) 26th June

3. Who has been appointed as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner?

a) Sanjay Pandey

b) Nitin Gupta

c) Vivek Phansalkar

d) Tapan Deka

4. Which of the following two countries have been invited to join NATO?

a) Finland and Sweden

b) Australia and New Zealand

c) South Korea and Japan

d) Israel and Egypt

5. Lord Jagannath Yatra takes place in which state of India?

a) Jharkhand

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Odisha

d) Telangana

6. India has banned Single use plastic from which date?

a) 1st July

b) 31st July

c) 1st August

d) 31st August

7. When is the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar Card?

a) 30th June

b) 31st July

c) 1st August

d) 31st August

Answers

1. (a) Sambhaji Nagar

The name of Aurangabad District in Maharashtra has been changed to Sambhaji Nagar. The Mughal emperor Aurangzeb invaded the Deccan in 1653 and had set up his capital in the city, which he renamed Aurangabad. Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray had announced the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar in 1988. The move of renaming Aurangabad came amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

2. (b) 30th June

World Asteroid Day 2022 is observed annually on June 30 to raise awareness about the risks of an asteroid impact. Asteroids are those small rocky bodies that orbit around the Sun and their size ranges from about the size of the pebbles to about 600 miles across. World Asteroid Day is observed to mark the Tunguska event in Siberia.

3. (c ) Vivek Phansalkar

Maharashtra Government has appointed senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar as the Mumbai Police Commissioner as the outgoing CP Sanjay Pandey is scheduled to retire from the position on July 1, 2022. Vivek Phansalkar is a 1989-batch IPS officer. Vivek Phansalkar was serving as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, before his appointment as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

4. (a) Finland and Sweden

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has invited Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance in one of the biggest shifts in the European security in decades. NATO’s 30 allies took the decision at their summit in Madrid and also agreed to formally treat Russia as the most significant and direct threat to the ally's security.

5. (c ) Odisha

Lord Jagannath Yatra will take place in Puri, Odisha on July 1, 2022, and devotees from all over the country will travel to the holy shrine to participate in the festival. Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is marked with much enthusiasm and fervor.

6. (a) 1st July

The Government of India has announced the Single-use plastic ban from July 1. Single use plastic refers to the plastic items that are once used and discarded. Single-use plastic has also among the highest shares of plastic manufactured and used. As per the report published in 2021, single use plastics account for a third of all plastic produced globally, with 98% manufactured from fossil fuels.

7. (a) 30th June

The last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is June 30, 2022, and the failure to do so will result in a double penalty of Rs. 1,000 from July 1 onwards. The rule of PAN Aadhaar Linking has been mainly implemented by the Central Government so that there are fewer tax evasions.