Current Affairs Quiz: 01 December 2023- COP-28 Summit

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as COP-28 Summit etc.

1. Which technology has been introduced by Indian Railways to prevent accidents caused by elephants on railway tracks?

(d) 'Gajraj Kavach'

2. Where is the COP-28 summit being organized?

(a) Riyadh

(b) Nairobi

(c) Sydney

(d) Dubai

3. In which state is the Hornbill Festival organized every year?

(a) Nagaland

(b) Assam

(c) Tripura

(d) Meghalaya

4. Where was the India International Trade Fair organized?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Mumbai

(c) Lucknow

(d) Patna

5. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra?

(a) Ujjain

(b) Varanasi

(c) Deoghar

(d) Patna

6. Which state won the title of Senior Men's National Hockey Championship?

(a) Haryana

(b) Punjab

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Madhya Pradesh

Answer:-

1. (b) 'Gajraj Suraksha'

Indian Railways has introduced a state-of-the-art technology called 'Gajraj Suraksha' to prevent accidents caused by elephants on railway tracks. It uses AI-based algorithms and a network of sensitive optical fiber cables to detect elephants coming close to railway tracks. Its objective is to save elephants dying in train accidents. Indian Railways is planning to introduce this technology in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, parts of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

2. (d) Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the COP-28 summit being held in Dubai. In this conference he will address the World Climate Action Summit. COP28 or the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held from 30 November to 12 December 2023 at Expo City, Dubai.

3. (a) Nagaland

The Hornbill Festival 2023 or the 24th edition of the Hornbill Festival has started at Naga Heritage Village Kisama. The participating countries for this year's edition are the United States of America, Germany and Colombia along with the state of Assam. The Hornbill Festival is an annual festival celebrated from 1 to 10 December in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland.

4. (a) New Delhi

India International Trade Fair (IITF-2023) was organized in New Delhi. Odisha Pavilion has won the Gold Medal for “Excellence in Display” in the State Pavilion category. It started on 14 November with the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

5. (c) Deoghar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Center at AIIMS, Deoghar. Jan Aushadhi Kendra is playing an important role in public health services. There are about 182 Jan Aushadhi Centers in Assam alone. The scheme was launched in 2015 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

6. (b) Punjab

Punjab's hockey team won the title of Senior Men's National Hockey Championship by defeating defending champion Haryana. Senior Men's National Hockey Championship was organized in Chennai. Whereas Tamil Nadu team stood third in this tournament.

Also read:

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Top Raiders in Pro Kabaddi League history

Check complete details including ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule, format, participating teams and venues here