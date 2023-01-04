Current Affairs Quiz: 04 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the 18th National Scout and Guide Jamboree, the fastest bowler in India, and India’s first green hydrogen blending operation.

1. In which state will President Draupadi Murmu inaugurate the 18th National Scout and Guide Jamboree?

(a). Karnataka

(b). Bihar

(c). Rajasthan

(d). Gujarat

2. Which player has recently become the fastest bowler in India?

(a). Jaspreet Bumrah

(b). Umran Malik

(c). Mohammed Shami

(d). Navdeep Saini

3. Which sportsperson won both the World Rapid and World Blitz chess titles?

(a). R Praggnananda

(b). Koneru Humpy

(c). Harika Dronavalli

(d). Magnus Carlsen

4. In which state does NTPC has started India’s first green hydrogen blending operation?

(a). Gujarat

(b). Himachal Pradesh

(c). Uttarakhand

(d). Uttar Pradesh

5. Who is the first female officer to be appointed in the Siachen Battlefield?

(a). Puja Singh

(b). Arti Shah

(c). Shivani Singh

(d). Shiva Chouhan

6. Who has been appointed as the new managing director of LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd?

(a). Lalit Sethi

(b). Hong Ju Jeon

(c). Harshit Srivastava

(d). Ku Kuang-Mo

7. In which did Chief Minister's Residential Land Rights Scheme start?

(a). Madhya Pradesh

(b). Uttar Pradesh

(c). Haryana

(d). Punjab

Answers:-

(c). Rajasthan

President Droupadi Murmu will kick off the 18th National Scout and Guide Jamboree in Rohat, Rajasthan's Pali district. The President arrived in Jaipur on January 3, 2023, on a two-day visit. Rajasthan is hosting the Jamboree for the first time in 66 years. This 7-day mega-event will bring together over 35,000 scouts and guides from throughout the country.

(b). Umran Malik

Umran Malik, India's pace phenom, hit 155 kmph on the speed radar in the first T20I against Sri Lanka to become the fastest Indian bowler, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah's record. Bumrah holds the record for 153.6kmph.

(d). Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen, a Norwegian grandmaster, achieved an unprecedented achievement by winning both the World Rapid and World Blitz chess championships in Almaty. For the third time in his career, the 32-year-old has held all three global chess championship titles - Classical, Rapid, and Blitz. No other player has ever won both the Rapid and Blitz titles in the same year as 2022.

(a). Gujarat

Green hydrogen blending has begun in the NTPC Kawas township's piped natural gas (PNG) network in Surat, Gujarat. The project is a collaboration between NTPC and Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL). Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the project's foundation stone in July of last year.

(d). Shiva Chouhan

After a month of grueling training at Siachen Battle School with other soldiers, Captain Shiva Chouhan of the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen.

(b). Hong Ju Jeon

LG Electronics, a South Korean electronics conglomerate, announced the appointment of Hong Ju Jeon as the company's new managing director for LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. on January 4, 2023. Jeon was formerly the subsidiary president of the Gulf region.

(a). Madhya Pradesh

On January 4, 2023, the Chief Minister's Residential Land Rights Scheme (Mukhyamantri Aavaseya Bhoomi Adhikaar Yojana) in Madhya Pradesh was inaugurated from Bakpura Panchayat in Tikamgarh district. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave free leases on residential land to a limited group of people. 14 lakh applications have been received from around the state.