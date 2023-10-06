Current Affairs Quiz: 06 October 2023- Nobel Peace Prize 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as G20 Parliament Speakers Summit etc.

1. Who has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2023?

(a) Dalai Lama

(b) Nargis Mohammadi

(c) Sunita Krishnan

(d) Arundhati Roy

2. Which country has been elected as the Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development?

(a) India

(b) China

(c) Australia

(d) Malaysia

3. Who has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for the year 2023?

(a) Lewis Gluck

(b) Peter Handke

(c) Annie Arno

(d) Nargis Mohammadi

4. Reserve Bank of India has maintained the repo rate at what percentage?

(a) 6.75 Percent

(b) 6.50 Percent

(c) 6.25 Percent

(d) 6.00 Percent

5. Who has recently been awarded the Spinoza Prize related to climate change?

(a) Dr. Joyita Gupta

(b) Rekha Sinha

(c) Vandana Shiva

(d) Ridhima Pandey

6. Which country will host the G20 Parliament Speakers Summit?

(a) Brazil

(b) Indonesia

(c) India

(d) France

7. In which state did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the High Tech Sports Training Centre?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Assam

(d) Bihar

Answer:-

1. (b) Nargis Mohammadi

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize this year. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has given her this award for her efforts in the fight against oppression of women in Iran and for human rights and freedom. Nargis Mohammadi is also a human rights activist.

2. (a) India

India has been elected as the President of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) for the third time. Earlier, India was selected for 2018-2021 and 2021-2023. AIBD was established in 1977. It is a specialized regional inter-governmental organization. This organization currently has 92 member organizations from 44 countries.

3. (c) Annie Arno

The Nobel Prize for Literature for the year 2023 has been announced. This time this award has been given to Norwegian writer Jon Fosse. He has been given this award for his innovative plays and prose works. French writer Annie Ernaux was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in the year 2022. The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden.

4. (b) 6.50 Percent

This time also in the monetary policy review meeting of the Reserve Bank of India, the repo rate has been maintained at 6.50 percent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das informed about the decisions taken in the monetary policy review meeting. This is the fourth consecutive time that no change has been made in the repo rate. The Monetary Policy Committee is a committee constituted by the Central Government and headed by the Governor of RBI.

5. (a) Dr. Joyita Gupta

Indian origin professor Dr. Joyita Gupta has been awarded the Spinoza Prize, the highest honor in Dutch science, for her contributions to the field of climate change at a ceremony in the Netherlands. Joyita Gupta is a Dutch environmental scientist who is Professor of Environment and Development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam.

6. (c) India

The G20 Parliament Speakers Summit will be organized under the chairmanship of India from 12 to 14 October. It will be organized at India International Convention and Expo Center (Yashobhoomi) in New Delhi. Speakers from 25 countries, G20 member countries and 10 deputy speakers from invited countries are expected to participate in this meeting. It is noteworthy that this year the G20 summit was organized under the chairmanship of India.

7. (b) Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's first high-tech sports training center for disabled people in the name of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Disabled people from all over the country can take practice and training at the Atal Bihari Divyang Sports Training Centre.

Also read:

ICC World Cup points Table 2023

Who scored the most runs in ICC ODI World Cup history