Current Affairs Quiz 11 July 2025: Key Questions on Gajah Mitra Scheme & World Population Day 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 11 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings today’s important current affairs quiz covering questions related to the ‘Gajah Mitra’ Scheme and World Population Day 2025.
1. Recently, which state government launched the ‘Gajah Mitra’ scheme?
A) Karnataka
B) Kerala
C) Assam
D) Odisha
Answer: C) Assam
The ‘Gajah Mitra’ scheme was launched by the Assam government on 11 July 2025. Its aim is to tackle the rising human-elephant conflict in the state. Between 2000 and 2023, this conflict led to over 1,400 human and 1,200 elephant deaths. The scheme focuses on creating awareness and implementing measures to reduce clashes between humans and elephants.
2. Recently, which industrialist has been appointed to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of USISPF?
A) Mukesh Ambani
B) Ratan Tata
C) Kumar Mangalam Birla
D) Gautam Adani
Answer: C) Kumar Mangalam Birla
Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has recently been appointed to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). This forum is dedicated to strengthening economic and strategic ties between India and the United States, boosting trade and investment.
3. Indian Railways has signed an MoU with which organisation to install AI-based Machine Vision Inspection Systems to enhance train safety?
A) RVNL
B) DFCCIL
C) Tata Group
D) ISRO
Answer: B) DFCCIL
Indian Railways has signed an agreement with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) to deploy AI-based Machine Vision Inspection Systems (MVIS). The objective is to strengthen train safety with advanced technology. MVIS helps in precise inspection of coaches and engines, reducing accident risks and improving maintenance.
4. Recently, which central ministry signed an MoU with BITS Pilani to launch a Professional Development Program in Cybersecurity?
A) Ministry of Home Affairs
B) Ministry of Education
C) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)
D) Ministry of Defence
Answer: C) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has partnered with BITS Pilani to launch a professional development program in cybersecurity. The aim is to meet the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals in government departments, the public sector, and industry to tackle increasing cyber threats.
5. World Population Day is observed on which date every year?
A) 8 July
B) 9 July
C) 10 July
D) 11 July
Answer: D) 11 July
World Population Day is observed every year on 11 July because on this day in 1987, the world’s population reached 5 billion. Inspired by this milestone, the United Nations declared 11 July as World Population Day in 1989 to raise awareness about population-related issues and their impact on society.
