Current Affairs Quiz 11 July 2025: Key Questions on Gajah Mitra Scheme & World Population Day 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 11 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings today’s important current affairs quiz covering questions related to the ‘Gajah Mitra’ Scheme and World Population Day 2025.

1. Recently, which state government launched the ‘Gajah Mitra’ scheme?

A) Karnataka

B) Kerala

C) Assam

D) Odisha

Answer: C) Assam

The ‘Gajah Mitra’ scheme was launched by the Assam government on 11 July 2025. Its aim is to tackle the rising human-elephant conflict in the state. Between 2000 and 2023, this conflict led to over 1,400 human and 1,200 elephant deaths. The scheme focuses on creating awareness and implementing measures to reduce clashes between humans and elephants.

2. Recently, which industrialist has been appointed to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of USISPF?

A) Mukesh Ambani

B) Ratan Tata

C) Kumar Mangalam Birla

D) Gautam Adani

Answer: C) Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has recently been appointed to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). This forum is dedicated to strengthening economic and strategic ties between India and the United States, boosting trade and investment.