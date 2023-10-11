Current Affairs Quiz: 11 October 2023- 'Mera Yuva Bharat'

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 'Mera Yuva Bharat' etc.

1. The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of which new autonomous body?

(a) 'Mera Bharat, Mera Desh'

(b) 'Mera Yuva Bharat'

(c) 'Mera Gavn, Mera Desh'

(d) 'Yuva Desh'

2. How many years have India and Tanzania prepared a roadmap for defense cooperation?

(a) 2 years

(b) 3 years

(c) 4 years

(d) 5 years

3. Which Indian men's doubles pair has secured the first position in the BWF rankings?

(a) B.Sai Praneeth and Srikant Kidambi

(b) Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty

(c) Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj

(d) Satwik Sairaj and B Sai Praneeth

4. In which state will the 37th National Games be organized?

(a) Bihar

(b) Assam

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Goa

5. With whom has car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India signed an agreement for financial solutions related to dealers?

(a) Axis Bank

(b) State Bank of India

(c) IDBI Bank

(d) Punjab National Bank

6. In which district did UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveil the statue of freedom fighter Raja Rao?

(a) Kanpur

(b) Unnao

(c) Varanasi

(d) Moradabad

7. Which team has made the record of the biggest run chase in the history of ODI World Cup?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) Australia

(d) Sri Lanka

Answer:-

1. (b)‘Mera Yuva Bharat’

The Union Cabinet approved the establishment of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat), an autonomous body for youth development and youth-led development. This institution will prove helpful to the youth in realizing their dreams and building a developed India. It will be started and dedicated to the nation on 31st October, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

2. (d) 5 years

India and Tanzania have prepared a 5-year roadmap for defense cooperation. This decision was taken during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in New Delhi. This is Suluhu's first visit to India after assuming the post of President. This is the first visit of a President from Tanzania to India in the last 8 years. Tanzania is an East African country.

3. (b) Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty

The star badminton men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has secured the first position in the recently released BWF rankings. He has achieved this ranking after winning the gold medal in men's doubles in the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. Satwik and Chirag have collected a total of 92411 points from 18 tournaments this year.

4. (d) Goa

This time the 37th National Games is being organized in Goa. Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant said that the state is fully prepared to organize it. This time, 43 sports competitions will be organized in the 37th National Games. It will be organized from 26 October to 9 November. The last National Games were organized in Gujarat in which 33 sports were included. Players from all 28 states and 8 union territories of India will participate in it.

5. (c) IDBI Bank

The country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has signed an agreement with IDBI Bank for financial solutions related to dealers. Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement that this deal will benefit more than 4,000 Maruti Suzuki sales outlets across the country. IDBI Bank Limited is a financial bank owned by LIC and the Government of India, it was established in 1964.

6. (b) Unnao

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 804 crore and also unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Raja Rao Rambaksh Singh in Unnao district of UP.

7. (b) Pakistan

In the 8th match of the World Cup 2023 being held in India, Pakistan has defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. With this, Pakistan also made the record of highest run chase in the World Cup. Sri Lanka made a huge score of 344/9 in 50 overs. In response to which Pakistan achieved this huge target by losing 4 wickets. Ireland holds the record for the second most successful run chase in the World Cup.

