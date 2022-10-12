Current Affairs Quiz: 12 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 12 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as SASTRA Ramanujan Prize 2022, Justice Pankaj Mittal, and Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary among others.

1. When is World Arthritis Day observed?

a) October 12

b) October 9

c) October 10

d) October 14

2. Who has won SASTRA Ramanujan Prize 2022?

a) Peter Sarnak

b) Ian Stewart

c) Yunqing Tang

d) Terence Tao

3. IMF has cut down India’s GDP growth forecast to what percent in 2022?

a) 5.8

b) 6.8

c) 7.8

d) 4.8

4. Justice Pankaj Mittal has been appointed as the Chief Justice of which High Court?

a) Karnataka High Court

b) J&K & Ladakh High Court

c) Allahabad High Court

d) Rajasthan High Court

5. Tele-Manas initiative is associated with which health service?

a) Mental Health

b) Child Health

c) Communicable disease

d) Women Health

6. Which state has announced India’s first ‘Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary’?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Himachal Pradesh

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Uttarakhand

7. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Guinea?

a) V.M. Kwatra

b) Avtar Singh

c) Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

d) Shilpak Ambule

Answers

1. (a) October 12

World Arthritis Day is observed every year on October 12 to raise awareness about the prevailing impact of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases which are also known as RMDs. Arthritis is a disease that affects the joints and its frequent symptoms are joint pain, swelling, redness on the skin, stiffness, and reduced motion in the affected joints. The theme of World Arthritis Day 2022 is ‘It’s in your hands, take action’.

2. (c) Yunqing Tang

The SASTRA Ramanujan Prize 2022 will be awarded to Yunqing Tang, Assistant Professor at the University of California, Berkeley, USA. The award was instituted by Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research (SASTRA) and is presented annually to individuals aged 32 or below, who have made outstanding contributions in the field of mathematics.

3. (b) 6.8 percent

The International Monetary Fund has cut its projection of India’s economic growth to 6.8 percent in 2022. As per the annual World Economic Outlook Report, India’s growth in 2022 is 6.8 percent which is 0.6 percent less than that of the July forecast. This forecast reflects a weaker-than-expected outturn in the second quarter and more subdued external demand.

4. (d) Rajasthan High Court

The Government of India, as per the constitutional provisions, has appointed Justice Pankaj Mittal as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Mittal graduated in commerce from Allahabad University and completed his LLB from Meerut College in 1985. He enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in 1985 and practiced at Allahabad High Court from then on.

5. (a) Mental Health

The Government of India has launched a 24x7 tele-mental health service called the Tele-Manas initiative. The service will start with 20 states and UTs and will subsequently be expanded to the entire country. It aims to increase access to mental healthcare across the country, including the hard-to-reach areas. The network will provide consultation, counseling with a specialist, and e-prescriptions.

6. (c) Tamil Nadu

The Government of Tamil Nadu has notified India’s first ‘Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary’ covering an area of 11,806 hectares in the Karur & Dindigul districts. The sanctuary will play a significant role in the conservation of Slender Loris and will be another milestone in Tamil Nadu’s conservation efforts.

7. (b) Avtar Singh

The Government of India has appointed Avtar Singh as the next Ambassador of India to Guinea. He is presently the Director in the Minister of External Affairs. Avtar Singh is expected to take up the assignment as the Ambassador of India to Guinea shortly.