Current Affairs Quiz: 12 October 2023- World Sight Day 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 'World Sight Day' 2023 etc.

1. Who has taken charge as the National President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce?

(a) Anil Sinha

(b) Pankaj Bohra

(c) Rajeev Awasthi

(d) Deepak Kumar

2. When is 'World Sight Day' 2023 being celebrated?

(a) 11 October

(b) 12 October

(c) 13 October

(d) 14 October

3. Where will the G20 Parliament Speakers Summit (P20) be held?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Jaipur

(c) Lucknow

(d) Mumbai

4. Who inaugurated the 8th BRICS Competition Conference 2023?

(a) Anurag Thakur

(b) Rahul Johri

(c) Ajay Sinha

(d) Ashok Bhushan

5. In which state, 7 bridge projects worth Rs 118.50 crore have been approved under the Setu Bandhan Scheme?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Arunachal Pradesh

(d) Uttarakhand

6. Which state has recently declared the Gangetic dolphin as the state aquatic animal?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Rajasthan

(c) West Bengal

(d) Uttar Pradesh

Answer:-

1. (b) Pankaj Bohra

Pankaj Bohra, a chartered accountant from Ahmedabad, has assumed the charge of National President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). IACC has 27 partner organizations in the US, including 14 offices in India, which help promote bilateral trade and investment between India and the US. The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce was established in 1968.

2. (b) 12 Octobe

'World Sight Day' is celebrated every year on the second Thursday of October. This time it is being celebrated all over the world on 12th October. The purpose of its observance is to make people aware about eye related diseases. This year its theme is "Love your eyes at work".

3. (a) New Delhi

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 9th G20 G20 Parliament Speakers Summit (P20) on 13 October. It will be organized at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. The summit is being hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India's presidency of the G20. Speakers of the parliaments of G20 member countries and invited countries will participate in this program.

4. (d) Ashok Bhushan

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chairman Justice Ashok Bhushan inaugurated the 8th BRICS Competition Conference 2023 in New Delhi. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is hosting it. It is being organized from 11 to 13 October, 2023. Representatives of many international organizations including heads of BRICS competition authorities are participating in it.

5. (c) Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved 7 bridge projects worth Rs 118.50 crore in Arunachal Pradesh under the Setu Bandhan Scheme. On this occasion, he said that its objective is to promote connectivity and economic development in all areas.

6. (d) Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared the Gangetic Dolphin as the state aquatic animal. Its scientific name is Platanista gangetica. Ganga dolphin has been placed in the Endangered category in the IUCN Red List. In 2009, the Ganga dolphin was recognized as the National Aquatic Animal by the Government of India.

Also read:

What is the highest team score so far in ICC Cricket World Cup?

What is the lowest team score so far in ICC ODI World Cup?