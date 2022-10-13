Current Affairs Quiz: 13 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 13 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as hydropower projects, International Day for Disaster Reduction, and Vaccine Action Programme among others.

1. When is the International Day for Disaster Reduction observed?

a) October 10

b) October 13

c) October 15

d) October 20

2. What is the name of the website launched to enable citizens to contribute for the armed forces battle casualties welfare fund?

a) Bharat Maa ke Sapoot

b) Maa Bharati ke bahadur sapoot

c) Dharti Maa ke sapoot

d) Maa Bharati ke Sapoot

3. Which country has recently imposed visa restrictions on members of the Taliban responsible for the repression of women and girls in Afghanistan?

a) United States of America

b) New Zealand

c) Australia

d) France

4. Vande-Bharat-based freight service is going to be introduced on which route?

a) Gandhinagar-Mumbai

b) Delhi-Varanasi

c) Delhi-Mumbai

d) Delhi-Katra (Jammu)

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects in which district of Himachal Pradesh?

a) Kangra

b) Chamba

c) Mandi

d) Bilaspur

6. PM-DevINE scheme aims at developing which region of India?

a) Border

b) Coastal

c) Hilly

d) North East

7. India has extended the Vaccine Action Programme joint statement till 2027 with which country?

a) France

b) Germany

c) United States

d) Russia

Answers

1. (b) October 13

International Day for Disaster Reduction is observed every year on October 13. The focuses on encouraging a global culture of risk awareness and catastrophe preparedness. It also recognizes the efforts of communities and individuals around the world in lowering the vulnerability of disasters.

2. (d) Maa Bharati ke Sapoot

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a website ‘Maa Bharati ke Sapoot’ enabling the citizens of the country to contribute to the Armed forces battle casualties welfare fund. Eminent Actor Amitabh Bachchan has accepted to be the Goodwill ambassador.

3. (a) United States of America

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on the members of the Taliban and other individuals who are responsible for the repression of women and girls in Afghanistan through their policies and violence. The visa restriction policy restricts the issuance of visas for current or former Taliban members.

4. (c) Delhi-Mumbai

Indian railways is planning to introduce super-fast parcel services. They are being planned via new ‘Freight EMU rolling stock built on the Vande Bharat platform and the first rake is likely to be introduced very soon. Indian Railways is planning to introduce these freight trains between the Delhi-NCR region and the Mumbai region.

5.(b) Chamba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. The latest projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and the state is expected to get an annual revenue of around Rs. 110 crores.

6. (d) North East region

The Government of India has announced the PM-DevINE scheme with 100 percent central funding. PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region) aims at developing the North East region of India. The scheme will lead to the creation of support industries, infrastructure, livelihood activities for youth and women, and social development projects.

7.(c) The United States

The Government of India has extended the Indo-US Vaccine Action program till 2027. It is a focused bilateral collaborative program that is in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the National Institutes of Health in the United States.