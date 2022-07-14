Current Affairs Quiz: 14 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Monkeypox in India, Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022 and Daler Mehndi arrest among others.

1.Which Indian state has reported a suspected case of Monkeypox?

a)Gujarat

b)Karnataka

c)Kerala

d)Maharashtra

2.What is the name of the Supermoon that was visible on July 13?

a)Deer Moon

b)Buck Moon

c)Antelope Moon

d)Sheep Moon

3.Which city was named on Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022?

a)Varanasi

b)Agra

c)Ahmedabad

d)Ladakh

4.Which state was named on Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022?

a)Kerala

b)Sikkim

c)Gujarat

d)Karnataka

5.Which singer has been arrested and sentenced to two years of jail term?

a)Honey Singh

b)Harrdy Sandhu

c)Amrinder Gill

d)Daler Mehndi

6.Who will lead India in the upcoming 5-match T20 series against West Indies?

a)Rishabh Pant

b)Hardik Pandya

c)Shikhar Dhawan

d)Rohit Sharma

7.Who has been retained as BJP's leader in the Rajya Sabha?

a)Piyush Goyal

b)Prakash Javadekar

c)Nirmala Sitharaman

d)Rajnath Singh

Answers

1.(c) Kerala

A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Kerala, as per state health minister Veena George. This is the first such reporting of Monkeypox in India. A traveller from UAE has reported symptoms of Monkeypox virus in India. The traveller's samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

2.(b) Buck Moon

Buck Moon or Super Full Moon lit up the sky across the world on July, 2022. The Buck Supermoon on July 13 was the brightest moon of the year due to its closeness to Earth. The Super Full Moon is known as buck moon as it is named after antlers that form on a buck's forehead around this time of the year. The last supermoon, known as the Strawberry moon, was seen on June 14th.

3.(c) Ahmedabad

Kerala and Ahmedabad have been named among Time's World's Greatest Places of 2022 along with 50 other extraordinary destinations. Time's described Ahmedabad, India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, as a city that boasts of both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism including the serene Gandhi Ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati River and Navratri, the vibrant nine-day celebration.

4.(a) Kerala

Kerala and Ahmedabad have been featured on TIME Magazine's List of World's Greatest Places of 2022. Time's described Kerala as one of India’s most beautiful states with spectacular beaches, lush backwaters, temples and palaces. Time Magazine stated in its description that the state is known as “God’s own country” for good reason.

5.(d) Daler Mehndi

Veteran singer Daler Mehndi has been arrested in a 19-year-old Human trafficking case. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a district court in Patiala on July 14, 2022. The singer has been arrested in a 2003 case of human trafficking for taking people abroad by showing them as troupe members.

6.(d) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the Indian T20 team for the 5-match T20 series against West Indies. The 18-member Indian T20 squad also includes the names of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, who have been recovering from injuries. Though they have been named in the Indian T20 squad for West Indies, their inclusion will be subject to fitness.

7.(a) Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal will continue as the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha. This comes after his election to the upper house of the Parliament for a third term.

