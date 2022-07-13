Current Affairs Quiz: 13 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, free COVID-19 booster dose and new acting President of Sri Lanka among others.

1.Which Indian bowler has been ranked at the top in the ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022?

a)R Ashwin

b)Jasprit Bumrah

c)Mohammad Shami

d)Yuzvendra Chahal

2.Which Indian batsman has reached his career-best ranking of 5th position on ICC T20 Batting Rankings 2022?

a)Hardik Pandya

b)Rishabh Pant

c)Suryakumar Yadav

d)Shikhar Dhawan

3.India is ranked at which position in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022?

a)Third

b)Second

c)Fifth

d)First

4.India will provide free COVID-19 booster dose to all above 18 years from which date?

a)July 15th

b)July 20th

c)August 1st

d)August 15th

5.Sri Lankan President fled to which country amid massive protests?

a)India

b)Nepal

c)Maldives

d)Mauritius

6.Who is the new acting President of Sri Lanka?

a)Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

b)Ranil Wickremesinghe

c)Shavendra Silva

d)Jagath Kodithuwakku

7.Who became the fastest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets?

a)Mohammed Shami

b)Jasprit Bumrah

c)R Ashwin

d)Yuzvendra Chahal

Answers

1.(b) Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has regained number one ranking in ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their 3rd and 4th ranking respectively in ICC ODI Batting Rankings 2022. The next ranked bowler in ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022 is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has slipped two places to the 20th position, followed by Mohammad Shami, who has jumped four places to the 23rd position.

2.(c) Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to his career-best 5th rank on ICC T20 Batting Rankings. He is the only Indian in the top 10 of ICC T20 Batting Rankings 2022. The only other player in the top 10 of ICC T20 Rankings is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is ranked at the 8th spot in the ICC T20 Bowler Rankings 2022.

3.(a) Third

India has jumped to the third position in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, overtaking Pakistan after its 10-wicket win over England in the 1st ODI at Kennington on July 12, 2022. India was earlier pushed to fourth place with 105 rating, while Pakistan was ranked third with 106 rating in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022. With their win over England in the first ODI, India has received two more rating points to reach 108 points.

4.(a) July 15th

India announced on July 13, 2022 that all citizens above 18 years can get free Covid-19 booster dose for the next 75 days from July 15, 2022. The free COVID precautionary dose has been announced as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. The free COVID-19 booster shots will be made available at all government centres.

5.(c) Maldives

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country to the Maldives along with his wife on July 12, 2022. He fled the country with two bodyguards aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force Plane following widespread protests in the country amid a months-long economic crisis.

6.(b) Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed acting president on July 13, 2-2022 after incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. This change in gaurd was announced by the Parliamentary Speaker as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Colombo demanding resignation from both of them. Sri Lanka has also declared an indefinite state of emergency amid the protests.

7.(a) Mohammed Shami

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami created a new record by becoming the fastest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets, surpassing Indian pacers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar. Mohammed Shami took 80 matches to reach the landmark of 150 wickets, surpassing Ajit Agarkar, who took 97 matches to achieve the feat and Zaheer Khan who took 103 matches. Shami also equaled the record of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. He achieved the feat during the first ODI of India's three-match series against England at Kennington Oval on July 12, 2022.