Current Affairs Quiz: 15 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as YouTube Billion Views club, Sri Lanka acting President and India's first unique blood group among others.

1.Which was the first-ever video to cross one billion views on YouTube?

a)Gangnam Style

b)Baby

c)Despacito

d)Baby Shark

2.Who was sworn in as the interim President of Sri Lanka on July 15, 2022?

a)Jayantha Jayasuriya

b)Ranil Wickremesinghe

c)Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

d)Mahinda Rajapaksa

3.What is the name of India's first unique blood group?

a)EMM Negative

b)AMU Positive

c)SNE Negative

d)RHE Negative

4.When is World Youth Skills Day 2022 observed?

a)July 14th

b)July 15th

c)July 16th

d)July 17th

5.Which nation's Prime Minister has offered his resignation?

a)Denmark

b)Finland

c)Romania

d)Italy

6.Which nation has announced that it will open up its airspace to all air carriers?

a)UAE

b)Israel

c)Saudi Arabia

d)Qatar

7.Which city will host World Athletics Championships 2025?

a)Beijing

b)Kuala Lumpur

c)Tokyo

d)London

Answers

1.(a) Gangnam Style

The first-ever video to cross one billion views of YouTube was South Korean rapper Psy's 'Gangnam Style' in 2012, becoming the founding member of the billion views club. It was followed by Justin Bieber's 'Baby' in 2015. Since then, over 200 music videos have surpassed one billion views mark on YouTube. Baby Shark is currently the video with highest views on YouTube. The video surpassed 7 billion views on October 29, 2020 and overtook Despacito to become the most viewed video on YouTube on November 2, 2020.

2.(a) Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the Acting President of Sri Lanka. He was administered the oath of the office by Sri Lankan Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya on July 15, 2022. This comes after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally submitted his resignation from the position.

3.(a) EMM Negative

India's first unique blood group, EMM Negative, has been detected in a 65-year-old man in Gujarat. EMM Negative Blood Group is the world's rarest blood group. The Gujarat man is the world's tenth person with the world's most rare blood type. The man, who suffers from a heart disease, was found to have the world's rarest blood group when he went for a heart surgery.

4.(b) July 15th

The World Youth Skills Day is celebrated every year on July 15 to highlight the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment and entrepreneurship. The UN General Assembly had declared the day on July 15 to provide a unique opportunity for dialogue between young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, firms, employers’ and workers’ organizations, policy-makers and development partners.

5.(d) Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has submitted his resignation after populist coalition partner Five Star withdrew its support from his coalition government in a confidence vote. He had led a unity government since February 2021. However, Italy's President has refused to accept his resignation.

6.(c) Saudi Arabia

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced on July 14, 2022 that the country's airspace will now be open to all carriers that meet its requirements for overflights. This would pave way for more overflights to and from Israel, a sign that the relations between the two countries may be warming up.

7.(c) Tokyo

Japan's capital city Tokyo will host the World Athletics Championships 2025. Tokyo was selected as the host city by the World Athletics Council meeting in Oregon, USA on July 14, 2022. The council also announced that the 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held in Medulin and Pula in Croatia and 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held in Tallahassee, Florida.

