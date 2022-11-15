Current Affairs Quiz: 15 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 15 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Khel Ratna Award 2022, Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award 2022, and Prasar Bharati, among others.

1. Jharkhand Foundation Day is celebrated on?

a) November 12

b) November 15

c) November 20

d) November 10

2. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 will be awarded to?

a) Soumyajit Ghosh

b) Manika Batra

c) Neha Aggarwal

d) Sharath Kamal Achanta

3. Who will be honored with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award 2022?

a) Carlos Saura

b) Quentin Tarantino

c) Christopher Nolan

d) David Fincher

4. Who has been named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Suryakumar Yadav

c) Sam Curran

d) Jos Buttler

5. Which grouping has launched a $1.4 billion fund to tackle the next global pandemic?

a) COP27

b) G20

c) QUAD

d) BRICS

6. Who has been appointed as the CEO of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati?

a) Ashish Misra

b) Sandeep Unnithan

c) Uday Muhurkar

d) Gaurav Dwivedi

7. Who has been awarded the UK’s Royal Order of Merit in recognition of their distinguished service to science?

a) C.N.R Rao

b) Majula Reddy

c) Venki Ramakrishnan

d) Jitendra Nath Goswami

Answers

1.(b) November 15

Jharkhand Foundation Day is celebrated every year on November 15 to mark the foundation of the state of Jharkhand. The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of the Tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Before partition, Jharkhand was a part of the Southern half of Bihar. The tribals of the state wished for a separate state before the freedom movement.

2.(d) Sharath Kamal Achanta

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 will be awarded to the Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. He is an Indian professional Table Tennis player who is also the first ever to become 10 times Senior National Champion. In 2019, Achanta was awarded Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest Civilian award.

3.(a) Carlos Saura

Carlos Saura, Award-winning Spanish Film Director will be honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India. Carlos Saura is considered to be one of Spain’s most renowned filmmakers. His career spans over half a century and his films have won many international awards.

4.(c) Sam Curran

England’s Sam Curran was named the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament after his superb returns throughout the tournament. Curran stepped up to play a big part in England’s run to the trophy. He emerged as a key bowler in the death overs and a useful wicket-taker for Jos Buttler’s side.

5.(b) G20

G20 Health and Finance Ministers launched a $1.4 billion fund to tackle the next global pandemic. The G20 countries agreed to build a pandemic fund to prevent and prepare for the next pandemic. The fund's major donors include Britain, the United States, India, China, France, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

6.(d) Gaurav Dwivedi

Senior IAS Officer and the former MyGovIndia Chief Gaurav Dwivedi have been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the public broadcaster Prasar Bharati. Currently, he is posted as a Principal Secretary, Commercial Tax, in the Chhattisgarh Government. Gaurav Dwivedi was earlier the CEO of MyGovIndia, the government’s citizen engagement platform, launched by PM Modi in 2014.

7.(c) Venki Ramakrishnan

Indian-born Nobel laureate professor Venki Ramakrishnan has been awarded the prestigious Order of Merit by Britain’s King Charles III in recognition of his distinguished service to science. The UK-based molecular biologist is among the six appointments made to the historic order by the late Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September 2022 and the first to be appointed by King Charles.