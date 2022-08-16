Current Affairs Quiz: 16 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 16 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve, the highest French civilian honor, and the President of Kenya among others.

1.Which has become the world’s first country to approve Omicron Vaccine?

a) Russia

b) United States of America

c) United Kingdom

d) China

2.Which of the following organisation unfurled Indian Flag 30 kilometers above the Earth on Independence Day 2022?

a) Space Kidz India

b) Space Zone India

c) Spectra Academy

d) Periyar Science and Technology Centre

3.Which state has recieved Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve as its fifth Elephant Reserve?

a) Karnataka

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Kerala

d) Tamil Nadu

4. Who has recently received highest French civilian honour - Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur?

a) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

b) EAM S. Jaishankar

c) Shashi Tharoor

d) Mukesh Ambani

5.Durand Cup 2022, Asia’s Oldest Football tournament is scheduled to begin on?

a) August 18th

b) August 16th

c) August 19th

d) August 21st

6.Udarshakti is a bilateral exercise which is being held between India and which other country?

a) Russia

b) Japan

c) Singapore

d) Malaysia

7. Who has been elected as the President of Kenya?

a) William Ruto

b) Raila Odinga

c) Uhuru Kenyatta

d) Kalonzo Musyoka

Answers

1.(c) United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve an Omicron vaccine. The country has authorized a COVID-19 vaccine tailored to the Omicron Variant. The latest decision will pave the way for an autumn booster campaign using Moderna’s two-strain shot. The vaccine has been authorized for use in people aged 18 and above.

2.(a) Space Kidz India

Space Kidz India unfurled the Indian Flag about 30 kilometers above the Earth on Independence Day 2022. The flag was sent to an altitude of 1 lakh 6 thousand feet above the planet on a balloon that unfurled it. The event was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav slogan and under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

3.(d) Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Government has notified its 5th Elephant Reserve in the state at Agathiyamalai in Tirunelveli district. The Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve will be spread across 1,197.48 sq. km of land and will cover Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli areas. The announcement was made on World Elephant Day 2022 by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

4.(c) Shashi Tharoor

French Government has decided to bestow the highest French civilian honour - Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur to Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. The French Government has decided to award Congress leader for his writings and speeches. The honour will be conferred to him when any one of the French Ministers visits India.

5.(b) August 16th

The 131st edition of Asia’s Oldest Football tournament Durand Cup is all set to begin on August 16, 2022. The opening match of the tournament will be played between FC Goa and Mohammedan SC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata at 7 PM today.

6.(d) Malaysia

Udarshakti is a bilateral exercise that is being held between India and Malaysia. This is the first bilateral exercise that is being conducted between the two countries. The four-day exercise is between the Indian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force is hosted by Malaysia.

7.(a) William Ruto

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has won the Presidential Elections of Kenya. He narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga taking 50.49 percent of the vote in the recently held elections. William Ruto, who spoke soon after receiving the news of his victory pledged to extend his friendship to the political rivals, unite the country and advance shared growth and prosperity.