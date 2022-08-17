Current Affairs Quiz: 17 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 16 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as DigiYatra Programme, Dornier Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft, and Companionship Startup for the senior citizens among others.

1.Which International Airport in India is set to launch DigiYatra Programme from August 18, 2022?

a) Chennai International Airport

b) Hyderabad International Airport

c) Goa International Airport

d) Cochin International Airport

2.How many more wetlands were added to the list of Ramsar sites on Independence Day 2022?

a) 11

b) 10

c) 12

d) 14

3.India has gifted Dornier Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft to which neighbouring country?

a) Maldives

b) Bangladesh

c) Sri Lanka

d) Nepal

4.Who has launched India’s first Companionship Startup for the senior citizens?

a) Gautam Adani

b) Ratan Tata

c) Azim Premji

d) Mukesh Ambani

5.Which Central Ministry has launched SMILE-75 Initiative?

a) Ministry of Home Affairs

b) Ministry of Defence

c) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

d) Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

6.‘School Hygiene Education Programme’ has been launched in which State?

a) Chhattisgarh

b) Uttarakhand

c) Odisha

d) Uttar Pradesh

7.Which Indian City will host India International Seafood Show 2023?

a) Kochi

b) Mumbai

c) Chennai

d) Kolkata

Answers

1.(b) Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad International Airport is set to roll out the DigiYatra programme for three months from August 18 onwards. The airport will roll out the Digital processing of the passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform. It will facilitate the paperless travel and also avoid multiple identity checks at the airport.

2.(a) 11

On Independence Day 2022, India added 11 more wetlands to the Ramsar sites list taking the total number of Ramsar sites in India to 75. Out of 11, four sites have been added from Tamil Nadu, three from Odisha, two from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

3.(c) Sri Lanka

India has gifted a Dornier Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka for strengthening the maritime security of the island nation at a special event in Sri Lanka Air Force Base. The latest aircraft will equip Sri Lanka to contribute more towards the security of the Indian Ocean region at large.

4.(b) Ratan Tata

Industrialist Ratan Tata has launched India’s first Companionship Startup for senior citizens, Goodfellows, to encourage intergenerational friendships. Shantanu Naidu, an MBA from Cornell University, founded the Goodfellows startup. It promotes inter generational friendships and has said that it received a seed investment of an undisclosed sum from Ratan Tata. Goodfellows appoints young graduates who help in assisting the senior citizens.

5.(d) Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry launched SMILE-75 initiative for comprehensive rehabilitation of the persons engaged in begging in 75 identified municipalities as part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence. Under the initiative, municipal corporations in collaboration with NGOs and other stakeholders will cover several measures for persons who are engaged in the act of begging.

6.(b) Uttarakhand

With an aim to create awareness of cleanliness among children, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched the School Hygiene Education programme for the children in the state. The programme will run in 13,000 primary schools in all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand.

7.(d) Kolkata

The 23rd edition of the India International Seafood Show 2023 will be held in Kolkata from February 15 to February 17, 2023. India’s tremendous strides in the seafood sector will be exhibited in all its facets in this show. India International Seafood Show 2023 will also provide an ideal platform for the interaction between the Indian exporters and overseas importers of the country’s marine products.