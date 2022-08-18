Current Affairs Quiz: 18 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 18 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as BJP Parliamentary Committee, steel slag road, and Sadbhavana Diwas among others.

1. Which is the following leader has not been named as a member of the BJP Parliamentary Committee?

a) K. Laxman

b) B.L. Santosh

c) Nitin Gadkari

d) Sudha Yadav

2. India’s first 3D-printed Cornea has been developed in which city?

a) Chennai

b) Hyderabad

c) Delhi

d) Pune

3. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will build a steel slag road in which state?

a) Arunachal Pradesh

b) Jharkhand

c) Meghalaya

d) Manipur

4. Which of the following country has signed a climate change and healthcare bill of 750 billion dollars?

a) New Zealand

b) United States

c) Canada

d) Australia

5. State Bank of India has launched its first dedicated branch for Startups in which city?

a) Pune

b) Mumbai

c) Bengaluru

d) Delhi

6. Manthan platform has been launched by the Government of India for?

a) R&D Collaboration

b) Artificial Intelligence

c) Supply Chain Management

d) Quality Assurance

7. Sadbhavana Diwas is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of which former Prime Minister of India?

a) Indira Gandhi

b) Atal Bihar Vajpayee

c) Rajiv Gandhi

d) Lal Bahadur Shastri

Answers

1. (c) Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has not been named as a member of the BJP Parliamentary Committee in the latest revamp of the decision-making body. BJP Parliamentary Board is the top decision-making body of the Central party which makes decisions about the Chief Ministers, State Heads, and other significant positions.

2. (b) Hyderabad

India’s first 3D-printed Cornea was Developed in Hyderabad by Researchers from L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). The artificial cornea developed by the Hyderabad research team is the first step towards the development of a fully operational Artificial Human Cornea.

3. (a) Arunachal Pradesh

Border Roads Organization (BRO) will build Steel Slag Road in Arunachal Pradesh on a pilot project basis. The Steel Slag Road will be a first-of-its-kind project and will be able to withstand heavy rains and adverse climatic conditions.

4. (b) United States

The President of the United States Joe Biden signed a massive climate change and healthcare spending bill into law. As per the White House, the 750 billion dollar bill is the biggest commitment to counter climate change in the history of the country.

5. (c) Bengaluru

The State Bank of India has announced the launch of its first dedicated branch for Start-Ups in Bengaluru. The branch aims to facilitate and support start-ups. The branch launched by the SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara is located in Koramangala.

6.(a) R&D Collaboration

The Government of India has launched the Manthan Platform to drive collaboration between the industry and research institutes to implement technology-based social impact innovations and solutions in the country.

7.(c) Rajiv Gandhi

Sadbhavana Diwas is observed every year to mark the birth anniversary of India's Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The objective of the day is to encourage national integration, peace, affection, and communal harmony among the Indian people of all religions. 'Sadbhavana' in the English language means goodwill and bonafide.