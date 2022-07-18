Current Affairs Quiz: 18 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Singapore Open 2022, Vice Presidential Elections 2022 and Black fever among others.

1. Who won women's singles title at Singapore Open 2022?

a)PV Sindhu

b)Saina Nehwal

c)Wang Zhiyi

d)Saena Kawakami

2. Who has been nominated by BJP-led NDA for Vice Presidential Elections 2022?

a)Jagdish Mukhi

b)Jagdeep Dhankhar

c)Thawar Chand Gehlot

d)Arif Mohammad Khan

3. Who is the opposition's candidate for Vice Presidential Elections 2022?

a)Tamilisai Soundararajan

b)Anandiben Patel

c)Margaret Alva

d)Meira Kumar

4. Which Indian Governor has been given additional charge of West Bengal?

a)B. D. Mishra

b)Satya Pal Malik

c)La. Ganesan

d)Kambhampati Hari Babu

5. Which Indian city will be the first Cultural and Tourism Capital of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

a)Ayodhya

b)Varanasi

c)Ahmedabad

d)Puri

6. Who has become the first Asian Asian-wicketkeeper batsman to score a century in both ODI and Tests in England?

a)KL Rahul

b)Ishan Kishan

c)Hardik Pandya

d)Rishabh Pant

7. Who has become the third Indian captain to win an ODI series in England?

a)Shikhar Dhawan

b)Rohit Sharma

c)KL Rahul

d)Rishabh Pant

8. Which state has reported Black fever cases in recent weeks?

a)Kerala

b)West Bengal

c)Maharashtra

d)Telangana

Answers

1.(a) PV Sindhu

Indian Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu won the Singapore Open 2022 title after beating China's Wang Zhiyi in the women's singles final on July 17, 2022. She beat Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 and won her 3rd title of the year at Singapore Open 2022. She had won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament in January and Swiss Open 2022 in March 2022. PV Sindhu had stormed into the women's singles finals at Singapore Open 2022 after beating Japan's Saena Kawakami in just 31 minutes in two straight sets of 15-21 and 7-21 in the women's singles semi-final on July 15, 2022.

2.(b) Jagdeep Dhankhar

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been nominated as the BJP-led NDA's Vice President Candidate. BJP had announced Jagdeep Dhankar's candidature for Vice President Elections 2022 on July 16, 2022. Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the post of West Bengal Governor was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind on July 17, 2022. The AIADMK and Naveen Patnaik-led BJD have extended their support to NDA's Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, will support NDA's presidential candidate and opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva.

3.(c) Margaret Alva

Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva has been nominated as the joint opposition candidate for the Vice Presidential Elections 2022. Alva's candidature was announced by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after a meeting of the opposition leaders of 17 parties. Margaret Alva is expected to file her nominations on July 19th. Margaret Alva formerly served as 17th Goa Governor (July 2014-August 2014), 23rd Gujarat Governor (July 7, 2014- July 15, 2014), 20th Governor of Rajasthan (May 2012 - August 2014) and 4th Governor of Uttarakhand (August 2009-May 2012). She became the first female governor of Uttarakhand on August 6, 2009.

4.(c) La. Ganesan

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan has been given an additional charge of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made. This came after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 17, 2022. Jagdeep Dhankar has been fielded by BJP-led NDA coalition as their Vice Presidential Candidate.

5.(b) Varanasi

Varanasi will be the first “Cultural and Tourism Capital” of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. This was announced by SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming on July 15, 2022. The SCO Secretary-General announced that each year, a city of the cultural heritage of a member country will take over the rotating Presidency of the organisation to highlight its prominence.

6.(d) Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has created a new world record by becoming the first Asian-wicketkeeper batsman to score a century in both ODI and Tests in England. He achieved this feat with his match-winning maiden century against England in the final ODI at Manchester, while chasing down a total of 260 runs. Rishabh Pant's 125 runs not out and 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya led India to a five-wicket win against England in the 3rd ODI, registering a 2-1 series win.

7.(b) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has become the third Indian captain to win an ODI series in England. India registered 2-1 victory against England in its three-match ODI series. This came after India beat England by 5 wickets in the third and final ODI at Manchester. Indian bowlers put a splendid show by getting England all out for 259 runs and then a 133-run partnership between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya led India to a smooth sailing victory despite an early collapse of the top order.

8.(b) West Bengal

At least 65 cases of Black Fever have been reported across 11 districts in West Bengal in recent weeks. A maximum number of cases of Black fever have been reported from Malda, Darjeeling, Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur and Kalimpong districts. The state administration is taking all necessary steps to bring the spread of the fever under control.

