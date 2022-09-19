Current Affairs Quiz: 19 September 2022 (World Wrestling Championships, Typhoon ‘Nanmadol’)

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 19 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Wrestling Championships, Typhoon ‘Nanmadol’, and Green Fins Hub among others.

1. Who has become the first Indian to win 4 medals at World Wrestling Championships?

a) Ravi Kumar Dahiya

b) Bajrang Punia

c) Deepak Punia

d) Yogeshwar Dutt

2. Which country has emerged as the largest bilateral lender for Sri Lanka?

a) India

b) China

c) United States

d) Japan

3. Which Indian city has been nominated as the first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital during 2022-2023?

a) Lucknow

b) Ujjain

c) Varanasi

d) Surat

4. An evacuation warning due to Typhoon ‘Nanmadol’ has been issued to which country?

a) Taiwan

b) South Korea

c) The Philippines

d) Japan

5. Prime Minister Modi released Cheetahs in which National Park under ‘Project Cheetah’?

a) Panna National Park

b) Kuno National Park

c) Kanha Tiger Reserve

d) Panna National Park

6. ‘Green Fins Hub’, a global digital platform for sustainable marine tourism, is associated with which global institution?

a) ILO

b) UNICEF

c) UNEP

d) UNDP

7. In 2022, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will complete how many years of its formation?

a) 18th

b) 16th

c) 10th

d) 17th

Answers

1. (b) Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia became the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by winning bronze on September 18, 2022. The wrestler captured bronze in the men’s 65 kg category. The Indian Wrestler defeated Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico with a close point of 11-9.

2. (a) India

India has emerged as the largest bilateral lender for Sri Lanka. The country has provided a total of 968 million US dollars in loans to the island nation in four months of 2022. India has overtaken China as the largest lender for Sri Lanka. Notably, in the past five years from 2017-2021, China has been the largest bilateral lender for Sri Lanka.

3. (c) Varanasi

Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital during the period 2022-2023 at the 22nd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit which saw the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nomination will promote tourism and cultural and humanitarian exchanges between India and the SCO member nations.

4. (d) Japan

In Japan, millions of people were under evacuation warnings as Typhoon Nanmodol’ brought strong winds and heavy rain to the Southwest of the country after making landfall overnight. The powerful system weakened since Typhoon Nanmadol arrived around Kagoshima City in the Southwestern region of Kyushu.

5.(b) Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Cheetahs are being introduced in India under Project Cheetah. It is the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

6. (c) UNEP

The United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) along with the UK-based Charity Reef-World Foundation, recently launched ‘The Green Fins Hub’. It is a global digital platform that will give sustainable marine tourism a major boost. The platform will help diving and snorkeling operators to make simple, cost-efficient changes to their daily practices.

7. (a) 18th

NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) will observe its 18th Formation Day in September 2022. Earlier in 2005, the Government of India enacted the Disaster Management Act, which envisaged the creation of the National Disaster Management Authority. It is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and State Disaster Management Authorities are headed by respective Chief Ministers.