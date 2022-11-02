Current Affairs Quiz: 2 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 2 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Chief of Southern Command, Karnataka Ratna Award, and India Chem 2022 among others.

1. Who has been appointed as the Chief of Southern Command of the Indian Army?

a) Amardeep Singh Bhinder

b) Surinder Singh Mahal

c) Ajai Singh

d) Upendra Dwivedi

2. Which of the below-mentioned social media platform has announced charges for verified accounts?

a) Twitter

b) Instagram

c) Facebook

d) WhatsApp

3. Who has been conferred with Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously?

a) Jayanthi

b) Sanchari Vijay

c) KV Raju

d) Puneeth Rajkumar

4. Which state has announced child-friendly police stations?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Odisha

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Gujarat

5. Who has been conferred with the ‘Friends of Liberation War’ honour posthumously by Bangladesh?

a) Edward M Kennedy

b) Johnny Isakson

c) Harry Reid

d) Bob Dole

6. Which city is hosting the ‘India Chem 2022’ conference?

a) Bengaluru

b) Ahmedabad

c) Pune

d) Delhi

7. Which country has launched demining training project in Ukraine?

a) Germany

b) United States

c) France

d) Australia

Answers

1.(c) Ajai Singh

Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh has taken over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command of the Indian Army. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into the 7/11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1984.

2.(a) Twitter

The new boss Elon Musk has announced that Twitter Inc. will charge $8 for its Blue Service, which includes its sought-after verified badge. He further added that the price of the blue tick mark on Twitter will be adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

3.(d) Puneeth Rajkumar

The prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award was posthumously conferred on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar by the Chief Minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai. Later Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with Karnataka Ratna Award on the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava. Karnataka Ratna Award, the highest civilian award of the state, has been conferred only nine times earlier.

4. (b) Odisha

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik declared 16 child-friendly police stations and a Sampark Help Desk. The Chief Minister also announced that 18 more child-friendly police stations will start functioning soon in the state. The police stations in different districts in Odisha are with child-friendly amenities.

5.(a) Edward M Kennedy

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has conferred the prestigious ‘Friends of Liberation War’ honour on former US Senator Edward M Kennedy posthumously for his contribution to the liberation of Dhaka. The honour was handed over to his son Edward M ted Kennedy Junior.

6. (d) Delhi

The Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated India Chem 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The theme of the conference is ‘Vision 2030: Chemicals and Petrochemicals Build India’. India Chem 2022 will showcase the government’s policy for sustainable growth in the sector.

7. (b) United States

The United States has launched a demining training project in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The project has been launched to provide urgent humanitarian demining assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression.