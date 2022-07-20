Current Affairs Quiz: 20 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Henley Passport Index 2022, Committee for MSP, Asian Games 2023 and ISSF World Cup among others.

1.Which country has the most powerful passport in the world, as per Henley Passport Index 2022?

a)US

b)Japan

c)Australia

d)France

2.India has signed a pact with which country for the reintroduction of cheetahs?

a)Egypt

b)Namibia

c)Gambia

d)Nigeria

3.Who will head the committee constituted by the centre on Minimum Support Price (MSP)?

a)C Rangarajan

b)Arvind Subramanian

c)Kaushik Basu

d)Sanjay Agarwal

4.Who has been elected as the new President of Sri Lanka?

a)Ranil Wickremesinghe

b)Dullas Alahapperuma

c)Anura Dissanayake

d)Sajith Premadasa

5.Which country will host Asian Games in 2023?

a)China

b)Japan

c)Malaysia

d)India

6. Who has won India's first-ever gold medal in men's skeet finals at ISSF World Cup?

a)Mairaj Ahmed Khan

b)Vijayveer Sidhu

c)Dhanush Srikanth

d)Saurabh Chaudhary

7.The Union Cabinet has approved signing of an MoU in the field of Judicial Cooperation with which country?

a)Mauritius

b)Germany

c)Maldives

d)Indonesia

Answers

1.(b) Japan

Japan has the most powerful passport in the world as per Henley Passport Index 2022 from Henley & Partners. The Japanese passport allows hassle-free entry to 193 countries, one more than Singapore and South Korea's passport. India's passport is ranked 87th with visa-free access to 60 nations, while China is placed 69th with access to 80 countries and Russia is ranked at 50th place with access to 199 nations. Afghanistan is ranked at the bottom of the index with access to just 27 countries.

2.(b) Namibia

India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Namibia on July 20, 2022 for the reintroduction of cheetahs in the country. India had declared cheetah as extinct in the country in 1952. The first batch of cheetah comprising four male and four female cheetahs will arrive from Namibia in India in August. India is also in talks with South Africa regarding the same.

3.(d) Sanjay Agarwal

The central government has constituted a committee under the chairmainship of former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal to make Minimum Support Price (MSP)” more effective and transparent. The committee has been created almost 8 months after the withdrawal of the three farm Acts. The other members of the committee will include NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, IIM Professor Sukhpal Singh, Agricultural Department Secretary, Chairman of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Dilip Sanghani, Indian Council of Agricultural Research Secretary, Food and Consumer Affairs Secretary, Cooperation and Textiles Secretary and representatives from state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisham Sikkim and Karnataka.

4.(a) Ranil Wickremesinghe

The six-time Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new Sri Lankan President on July 20, 2022. He was elected as the new Sri Lankan President after receiving 134 votes, while his competitor SLPP parliamentarian Dullas Alahaperuma received 82 votes and National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake received three votes. Ranil Wickremesinghe had been sworn in as the interim President of Sri Lanka earlier on July 15 in place of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who submitted his resignation from the post.

5.(a) China

The postponed 19th edition of Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23- October 8, 2023. This was announced by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on July 19, 2022. The Asian Games were originally scheduled to be hosted by Hangzhou from September 10-25, 2022. They were postponed by the OCA Executive Board (EB) on May 6, 2022.

6.(a) Mairaj Ahmed Khan

Veteran Indian shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan created history on July 18, 2022 by winning India's first-ever ISSF World Cup gold medal in the men's skeet shooting final in Changwon, South Korea. The 46-year-old, the oldest member of India's shooting contingent, clinched gold by shooting 37 in the 40-shot final. He finished ahead of Korea's Minsu Kim (36) and Britain's Ben Llewellin (26), who won the silver and bronze respectively.

7.(c) Maldives

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20, 2022 approved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Judicial Service Commission of the Maldives in the field of Judicial Cooperation. This is the eighth MoU that has been signed between India and other countries in the field of Judicial Cooperation. The agreement will provide a platform to tap benefits of Information Technology for court digitization. It can also be a potential growth area for the IT companies and start-ups of both the countries.

