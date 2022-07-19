Current Affairs Quiz: 19 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Marburg virus outbreak, Chief of National Stock Exchange and Nelson Mandela International Day among others.

1.How much percent GST will be levied on pre-packaged and labeled food items?

a)12 percent

b)18 percent

c)7 percent

d)5 percent

2.Which West African country has reported its first outbreak of deadly Marburg virus?

a)Gambia

b)Niger

c)Mali

d)Ghana

3.Name the veteran singer who is credited for introducing Spanish guitar to Ghazal style?

a)Bhupinder Singh

b)Jagjit Singh

c)Mehdi Hassan

d)Mohammed Rafi

4.Which English cricketer has announced his retirement from ODI Cricket?

a)Jason Roy

b)Joe Root

c)Ben Stokes

d)Jos Buttler

5.Denesh Ramdin, who announced his retirement from international cricket recently, was the captain of which nation's team?

a)Zimbabwe

b)West Indies

c)Bangladesh

d)Sri Lanka

6.Who will be the new Chief of National Stock Exchange?

a)Amit Chauhan

b)Ashish Kumar Chauhan

c)Satyender Jain

d)Shailesh Kumar

7.When is Nelson Mandela International Day observed?

a)July 17th

b)July 18th

c)July 19th

d)July 19th

8.What is the name of the submarine which was recently decommissioned from the Indian Navy?

a)INS Vagir

b)INS Vagsheer

c)INS Sindhudhvaj

d)INS Kalvari

Answers

1.(d) 5 percent



The new GST rate for pre-packed, labeled food items including rice, wheat, atta, paneer, curd, jaggery, lassi, butter milk, labeled meat (except frozen) and fish has now been fixed at 5 percent. Dried makhana, puffed rice, meslin flour, labeled meat and fish will also attract 5 percent GST. All these items were exempted from GST tax earlier. However, loose, unbranded and unlabelled goods will continue to remain exempted from GST. The new GST rates came into effect from July 18, 2022.



2.(d) Ghana



Ghana, a country in West Africa, has officially confirmed two cases of the deadly Marburg virus. The two patients, both deceased, tested positive for the highly infectious virus in the southern Ashanti region of Ghana. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the same in a statement on July 17, 2022. The two Malburg cases in Ghana were unrelated. Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever, which belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus disease and has a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent. Marburg virus symptoms include high fever, severe headache and malaise.

3.(a) Bhupinder Singh

Renowned singer Bhupinder Singh passed away at the age of 82 on July 19, 2022. He passed away due to heart attack, confirmed his wife Mithali Singh. He was 82. The singer was undergoing treatment related to several health complications at a Mumbai hospital for the past 10 days. He had been ailing for a long time. The eminent musician was known to be one of the most unique in playback singing. He is credited for introducing Spanish guitar, bass and drums to the ghazal style.

4.(c) Ben Stokes



Ben Stokes, England all-rounder, announced his retirement from ODI cricket on July 18, 2022. The 31-year-old took to social media to make the shocking announcement. He said that the first ODI between England and South Africa in Durham will be his last match in the format. Ben Stokes was recently named captain of England's Test team. He said in his note that he will give everything he has to Test cricket and T20 format.

5.(b) West Indies



Former West Indies captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Denesh Ramdin announced his retirement from international cricket on July 18, 2022 with immediate effect. The cricketer had played his last match for West Indies in a T20I in December 2019. He had played 74 Tests, 139 ODIs and 71 T20Is. He had made his debut in Test cricket in July 2005 against Sri Lanka.



6.(b) Ashish Kumar Chauhan



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the appointment of Ashish Kumar Chauhan as the next Chief of National Stock Exchange (NSE). He is currently serving as the MD and CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange and his term is expected to end in November 2022. He will succeed Vikram Limaye as NSE Chief, whose five-year term ended on July 15.



7.(b) July 18th



The Nelson Mandela International Day is observed every year on July 18 to commemorate Nelson Mandela's birth anniversary. The day was formally established in November 2009. The first Nelson Mandela Day was observed on July 18, 2010. The day aims to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa, his values through volunteering and community service.

8.(c) INS Sindhudhvaj



INS Sindhudhvaj was decommissioned by the Indian Navy at a ceremony on July 16, 2022, after serving for 35 years. The naval ship was the flag-bearer of indigenization and the Indian Navy's efforts to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in Defence Sector. The ship undertook operationalisation of the indigenised sonar USHUS and indigenised satellite communication systems Rukmani.It also had an indigenised torpedo fire control system and inertial navigation system.

READ ALSO: Current Affairs Quiz: 18 July 2022