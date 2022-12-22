Current Affairs Quiz: 22 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as 2022 in Nine Charts, the new chief of NDIAC, and the best song category at Oscar 2023.

1. Which Indian movie song has been shortlisted in the best song category at Oscar 2023?

(a). Naatu Naatu

(b). Kesariya

(c). Varaha Roopam

(d). Manike

2. Which institution released the ‘2022 in Nine Charts’ report?

(a). IEA

(b). UNEP

(c). World Bank

(d). IMF

3. According to the Finance Ministry's latest report, what is India’s gross domestic product growth in the first half of 2022-23?

(a). 9.4

(b). 9.9

(c). 9.1

(d). 9.7

4. Which Indian movie has been shortlisted for the “International Feature Film” category in Oscar 2023?

(a). KGF

(b). Chhello Show

(c). RRR

(d). Bahubali

5. Which athlete has been nominated to the Vice-chairman panel in Rajya Sabha?

(a). P.T. Usha

(b). Hima Das

(c). Neeraj Chopra

(d). Annu Rani

6. Who has been appointed as the new chief Of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre?

(a). Justice UU Lalit

(b). Justice Hemant Gupta

(c). Justice R Shubhash Reddy

(d). Justice Jitendra Veer Gupta

7. Which Indian documentary movie has been shortlisted for the “ Documentary short film category” in Oscar 2023?

(a). All That Breathes

(b). The Elephant Whisperers

(c). The Last Film Show

(d). Nothing Is Los

Answers:-

1. (a). Naatu Naatu

RRR's filmmakers are overjoyed as they move closer to the Oscars. The infectiously popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the hit Telugu film has been nominated for an Oscar in 2023. As a result, Naatu Naatu has become the first Indian song to be nominated for an Academy Award.

2. (c). World Bank

According to the World Bank's '2022 in Nine Charts' study, the world is experiencing its most significant decline since 1970, and 685 million people may be living in severe poverty by the end of 2022. After 2020, this would make 2022 the second-worst year for poverty reduction in the last two decades.

3. (d). 9.7

According to the most recent statistics from the Finance Ministry, India's GDP growth in the first half of 2022-23 is expected to be 9.7%. The Ministry disclosed this in its mid-year spending and income statement. The ministry stated that the global macroeconomic situation had interrupted the government's estimates, preventing it from presenting the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) as required by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

4. (b). Chhello Show

Chhello Show, directed by Pan Nalin, is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age story about a young boy's love affair with a film in a Saurashtra hamlet. The film, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, is on the international feature film shortlist. The "Chhello Show" crew expressed their gratitude and excitement at the Academy's recognition of their sincere dedication to the cinematic medium.

5. (a). P.T. Usha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has named famed former athlete and MP PT Usha to the Upper House's panel of Vice-Chairpersons. Dhankar remarked in the House that this is the first time a nominated member has been selected for the Vice Chairman panel. Along with her, YSRC MP Vijai Sai Reddy has been nominated.

6. (b). Justice Hemant Gupta

According to a personnel ministry notification, former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta has been named head of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC). The NDIAC was formed to develop an independent and autonomous framework for institutionalized arbitration. The Cabinet Appointments Committee authorized the nomination of Justice Hemant Gupta (retired) as chairperson of the NDIAC, as well as Ganesh Chandru and Anant Vijay Palli as part-time members, according to the order.

7. (b). The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers', directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, has been shortlisted in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Four Indian films have been nominated in different categories in Oscar 2023 which also includes All That Breathes for the documentary feature film category.