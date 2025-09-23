Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Current Affairs Quiz 23 Sep 2025: World Food India (WFI) 2025

By Bagesh Yadav
Sep 23, 2025, 16:39 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 23 Sep 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers questions related to World Food India 2025 and India’s membership in the Interpol Asian Committee.

1. Who assumed charge as the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA) in 2025?
 A) Sumita Gupta
 B) Vandana Gupta
 C) Anjali Sharma
 D) Neelima Roy

1. B) Vandana Gupta
 Vandana Gupta, a 1990 batch officer of the Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS), assumed charge as the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA) in New Delhi in 2025. This followed her promotion to the Apex Grade of civil services. The CGCA plays a key role in overseeing financial matters related to the telecom and communication sector.

2. Who will inaugurate World Food India (WFI) 2025?
 A) President Droupadi Murmu
 B) Union Minister of Food Processing Industries
 C) Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 D) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2. C) Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 The 4th edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025 will be held from 25th to 28th September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will witness participation from 21 countries, 21 Indian states/UTs, 10 central ministries, and 5 government organisations. The grand event will be inaugurated on 25th September at 6 PM by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

3. Who unveiled the logo of the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025?
 A) Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 B) Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda
 C) Chairperson of FSSAI
 D) Union Minister of Food Processing Industries

3. B) Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda
 The Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025 will be held on 26–27 September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It is being organised by FSSAI under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, alongside the World Food India 2025 event. The summit’s logo and brochure were unveiled at Nirman Bhawan by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda.

4. Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from which cricket format?
 A) Test Cricket
 B) One-Day Internationals (ODI)
 C) T20 League Cricket
 D) First-Class Cricket

4. B) One-Day Internationals (ODI)
 South Africa’s star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has officially reversed his retirement from ODIs. He has been selected in both the ODI and T20I squads for South Africa’s Pakistan tour in October–November 2025. This marks his return to international cricket after more than a year, with his last appearance being the 2024 T20 World Cup Final.

5. Recently, India was elected as a member of which committee?
 A) UN Security Council
 B) Interpol Asian Committee
 C) ASEAN Regional Forum
 D) None of the above

5. B) Interpol Asian Committee
 On 19th September 2025, during the 25th Interpol Asian Regional Conference held in Singapore, India was elected as a member of the Interpol Asian Committee. This is a strategic achievement, strengthening India’s role in international law enforcement and regional security cooperation. The committee acts as an influential advisory body guiding the Interpol Asian Regional Conference.

