Current Affairs Quiz: 25 October 2023- Cyclone 'Hamoon'

1. India's first Nano DAP plant has been inaugurated in which state?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as India's first Nano DAP plant, cyclone 'Hamoon', National Cooperative for Exports Limited etc.

(d) RK Sinha

3. With which country has the Union Cabinet approved the Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership?

(a) France

(b) Germany

(c) Singapore

(d) Japan

4. Which Indian won the gold medal in men's discus throw at the Asian Para Games?

(a) Atul Saxena

(b) Neeraj Yadav

(c) Rakesh Bhaira

(d) Mohit Sinha

5. Which country has named the cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' that arose in the Bay of Bengal?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Bangladesh

(c) Iran

(d) Kuwait

6. Which Indian-American was awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by the US President?

(a) Vivek Ramaswami

(b) Ashok Gadgil

(c) Arun Mehra

(d) Ajay Bagga

7. When is United Nations World Development Information Day celebrated every year?

(a) 24 October

(b) 25 October

(c) 26 October

(d) 27 October

Answer:-

1. (c) Gujarat

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the country's first Nano DAP plant in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. On this occasion, he said that nanotechnology will prove to be a game changer in the agriculture sector in the coming days. Nano Liquid Dapp Plant in Kalol has been set up by IFFCO at a cost of Rs 300 crore. IFFCO was established in 1967.

2. (a) Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah launched the National Cooperative for Exports Limited (NCEL). He unveiled the NCEL logo, website and brochure in Delhi. NCEL was registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 on January 25 this year.

3. (d) Japan

The Union Cabinet has approved the Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan on Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) with Japan in July 2023.

4. (b) Neeraj Yadav

India's Neeraj Yadav won the gold medal in the men's discus throw of the Asian Para Games. PM Modi has congratulated him on his victory. It is noteworthy that the Asian Para Games are being organized in China. India's Rakesh Bhaira won the bronze medal in the men's 1500 meters- T46 event.

5. (c) Iran

Cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' that arose in the Bay of Bengal hit the south-eastern coast of Bangladesh on 25 October 2023. Tropical cyclones that form in the Indian Ocean are ranked by the 13 member countries. Cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' has been named by Iran. 'Hamun' is a Persian word that refers to temporary desert lakes and marshlands.

6. (b) Ashok Gadgil

US President Joe Biden honored two Indian American scientists with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. Which includes Ashok Gadgil and Subra Suresh. This award is given to those Americans who have made achievements in science and technology. This award was established in 1959.

7. (a) 24 October

The United Nations (UN) celebrates World Development Information Day every year on 24 October. It was established in the year 1972. The purpose of this day is to focus attention on development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them. This day is celebrated along with United Nations Day, which was established in 1945.

