Current Affairs Quiz: 27 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the new chairman and CEO of the railway board, the Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army, and the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

1. In which city did Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurate Sports Science Centre?

(a). Pune

(b). Amravati

(c). Udupi

(d). Varanasi

2. Which institution has set up the ‘Central Excise and Service Tax Settlement Commission’?

(a). SEBI

(b). CBIC

(c). CBDT

(d). Enforcement Directorate

3. India has agreed to start negotiations for a free trade agreement with which neighbouring country?

(a). China

(b). Sri Lanka

(c). Bangladesh

(d). Nepal

4. Which organization has published a report on the Indian economy reaching 10 trillion dollars by 2035?

(a). World Bank

(b). World Economic Forum

(c). RBI

(d). Centre for Economics and Business Research

5. Who has been appointed as the new chairman and CEO of the railway board?

(a). V.K. Tripathi

(b). Ashwani Sharan

(c). Anil Kumar Lahoti

(d). Pankaj Singh

6. Who has been appointed as the next Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army?

(a). Lt. General Arvind Walia

(b). Lt. General Harpal Singh

(c). Lt. General Anil Chauhan

(d). Lt. General Gurmeet Singh

7. In which state “Khelo India Youth Games 2022” will be held?

(a). Gujarat

(b). Goa

(c). Madhya Pradesh

(d). Haryana

Answers:-

1. (c). Udupi

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports dedicated the Sports Science Centre at Udupi. This Sports Science Centre will bring together athletes and sports scientists. The government has invested 2700 crore rupees to improve sporting facilities and 3,136 crore rupees for the Khelo India Games during a five-year period.

2. (b). CBIC

The Customs, Central Excise, and Service Tax Settlement Commission has been established by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). It intends to resolve and settle show-cause notifications issued under the Customs Act, the Central Excise Act, and the Service Tax regime. This action will ensure the prompt resolution of issues under the former indirect tax framework.

3. (c). Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh have decided to begin discussions for a free trade agreement (FTA) as soon as possible. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Bangladeshi colleague Tipu Munshi reached the agreement at a meeting.

4. (d). Centre for Economics and Business Research

According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), a major London-based consultancy, India would become the third economic superpower by 2037 and a $10 trillion economy by 2035. According to the research, which was released on December 26, 2022, the globe is heading toward recession. However, the annual rate of GDP growth in India is predicted to average 6.4% during the following five years, followed by an average of 6.5% over the next nine years.

5. (c). Anil Kumar Lahoti

Anil Kumar Lahoti has been named as the Railway Board's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. The former General Manager of Central Railway was appointed as a Member (Infrastructure) of the board a week ago and will succeed Vinay Kumar Tripathi as Chairman on January 1, 2023. Lahoti was named general manager of Central Railway in July 2021, having previously held various critical posts in both zonal railways and the Delhi Railway Board.

6. (a). Lt. General Arvind Walia

Lieutenant General Arvind Walia has been named the Indian Army's new Engineer-in-Chief. Officials with the Indian Army announced that he will succeed Lt Gen Harpal Singh, who is retiring on December 31, 2022. Lt Gen Arvind Walia was appointed Chief of Staff at Headquarters Southern Command in Pune in August 2021.

7. (c). Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh will host the Fifth Khelo India Youth Games in 2022. The games will be placed from January 31st to February 11th, 2023. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur made the announcement at an event in New Delhi in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.