Current Affairs Quiz: 29 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as City Finance Rankings 2022, National Mobile Monitoring System, and Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Power Project.

1. What is the name of the new scheme announced under the station redevelopment drive of the Ministry of Railways?

(a). Atmanirbhar Bharat Station Scheme

(b). Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

(c). Bharat Rail Station Scheme

(d). Atal Station Scheme

2. Which Union Ministry launched the ‘City Finance Rankings 2022’?

(a). Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

(b). Ministry of Finance

(c). Ministry of Corporate Affairs

(d). Ministry of MSME

3. The ‘National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS)’ is an initiative of which Union Ministry?

(a). Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

(b). Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

(c). Ministry of Defence

(d). Ministry of Rural Development

4. Which state and Home Affairs Ministry has signed cessations of operations agreement with the ZUF armed group?

(a). Manipur

(b). Assam

(c). Arunachal Pradesh

(d). Sikkim

5. The G20 digital innovation alliance campaign will be organized in which city?

(a). Bangalore

(b). New Delhi

(c). Ahmedabad

(d). Mumbai

6. The Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Power Project is how many megawatts?

(a). 500 MW

(b). 720 MW

(c). 1024 MW

(d). 1200 MW

7. Nitin Manmohan, who passed away today, was a prolific personality in which field?

(a). Journalism

(b). Politics

(c). Film Industry

(d). Science

Answers-

1. (b). Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Ministry of Railways has devised a new plan to modernize over 1,000 minor stations over the next few years. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a component of its station rehabilitation initiative. Rooftop plazas, larger platforms, ballast-less rails, and 5G connection are among the primary characteristics of the proposed stations.

2. (a). Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

The draft rules for a new city ranking system based on financial performance and beauty were recently announced by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. The goal of the 'City Finance Rankings 2022' is to evaluate and reward urban local governments based on their resource mobilization, spending performance, and fiscal governance systems.

3. (d). Ministry of Rural Development

The Minister of Rural Development launched the National Mobile Monitoring Software (NMMS) App in 2021. From January 1, 2023, employees employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGREGS) will be required to digitally capture their attendance. The National Smartphone Monitoring System (NMMS) mobile application is used to track attendance.

4. (a). Manipur

The Union government and the government of Manipur have signed a cease-fire deal with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF). ZUF is a Naga armed organization located in Manipur that has been advocating for a separate state for the Zeliangrong Naga tribe. The deal calls for the armed cadres to be rehabilitated and resettled.

5. (a). Bangalore

Under the G20 Presidency, Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnav launched the “G20 Digital Innovation Alliance”(G20-DIA). The G20-DIA will be organized in the meeting of the digital economy working group of Bangalore. Various important startups will also join the meeting. The aim of G20-DIA is to take new technological and innovative ideas to strengthen the startup ecosystem.

6. (b). 720 MW

India-assisted 720 Megawatt Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Power Project in Bhutan was recently turned over to Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC). India and Bhutan have completed four major hydroelectric power plants with this project. The project's completion boosted Bhutan's electrical power generation capacity by 44%.

7. (c). Film Industry

Nitin Manmohan, a film producer, died on December 29, 2022, morning in Mumbai. The producer was well-known for his support for films such as Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Ready, and Bhoot. He began his career as a director with the movie Prithvi in 1997. He was also the director of the romantic action movie Maha Sangram.