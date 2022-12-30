Current Affairs Quiz: 30 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Daksh, the prime minister of Israel, and the Kayaking-Canoeing Academy.

1. Which institution has been named the ‘G20 Science working group’s secretariat’?

(a). IIT Madras

(b). IIT Bombay

(c). IISc Bengaluru

(d). IIT Delhi

2. ‘Daksh’ is the payments fraud reporting module maintained by which institution?

(a). SEBI

(b). NITI Aayog

(c). SBI

(d). RBI

3. Which Union Ministry has been approved as the nodal ministry for matters relating to online gaming?

(a). Ministry of Electronics and IT

(b). Ministry of Finance

(c). Ministry of Science and Technology

(d). Ministry of Home Affairs

4. Who has been appointed as the prime minister of Israel?

(a). Isaac Herzog

(b). Benjamin Netanyahu

(c). Amir Ohana

(d). Esther Hyatt

5. Kayaking-Canoeing Academy will be established in which state?

(a). Sikkim

(b). Himachal Pradesh

(c). Uttarakhand

(d). Meghalaya

6. Which cricketer has been shortlisted for the ICC Mains T20I cricketer of the year 2022?

(a). Suryakumar Yadav

(b). Hardik Pandya

(c). Arshdeep Singh

(d). Ishaan Kishan

7. Which missile’s extended-range air launch has been tested by the Indian Air Force?

(a). Nag

(b). Brahmos

(c). Trishul

(d). Nirbhay

Answers

1. (c). IISc Bengaluru

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been appointed as the secretariat for Science 20 (S20), a G20 grouping. The G20 is being presided over by India and the subject of the S20 in 2023 is 'Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development'. Throughout the year, discussions will take place in various parts of India.

2. (d). RBI

The Reserve Bank of India's sophisticated supervisory management system is known as Daksh (RBI). The RBI has stated that the payments fraud reporting module would be moved to Daksh on January 1, 2023. The change is intended to improve reporting, increase efficiency, and automate the payments fraud monitoring process.

3. (a). Ministry of Electronics and IT

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been designated as the focal ministry for issues connected to monetary concerns in online gaming. Esports regulation has been delegated to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) (video games not involving money). The gaming market in India is presently valued at USD 2.6 billion and is predicted to grow to USD 8.6 billion by 2027.

4. (b). Benjamin Netanyahu

Following the election victory on November 1, 2022, veteran Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu, often known as "Bibi," was sworn in as the country's prime minister for his sixth term on December 29, 2022. His new far-right administration consists of ultraorthodox groups, an ultranationalist religious movement, and his Likud party, making it the most religious and extreme in Israeli history.

5. (c). Uttrakhand

During the opening of the National Championship " Tehri Water Sports Cup " at Tehri Lake on December 28, 2022, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh announced the establishment of a world-class Kayaking-Canoeing Academy in Tehri, Uttarakhand. The youth of Uttarakhand will be equipped to play at the national and international levels by giving all facilities as well as free training at this academy.

6. (a). Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav of India has been nominated for Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022. Batters from three continents have been named to 2022 shortlist. Suryakumar Yadav had a fantastic 2022 in the shortest version of the game, becoming the second batter in the format to hit more than 1000 runs in a year. He finished the year as the leading run-scorer, with 1164 runs scored at a crazy strike rate of 187.43.

7. (b). Brahmos

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully launched the Extended Range (ER) variant of the BrahMos air-launched supersonic cruise missile against a ship target from a SU-30MKI fighter aircraft on December 29, 2022. "The missile fulfilled the targeted mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region," the IAF said.