Current Affairs Quiz: 30 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the new name of Mughal Graden, the Women's t20 World Cup championship, and the CEO of "Gujarat Maritime Cluster.

1. In which state will the next Khelo India Youth Games start?

(a). Gujarat

(b). Madhya Pradesh

(c). Maharashtra

(d). Karnataka

2. India has signed an MoU with which country to introduce 12 cheetahs annually?

(a). South Africa

(b). Kenya

(c). Namibia

(d). Tanzania

3. Who has won the Men’s Single Title of the Australian Open Championship 2023?

(a). Rafael Nadal

(b). Jason Kubler

(c). Novak Djokovic

(d). Stefanos Tsitsipas

4. What is the new name of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal garden?

(a). Rajendra Prasad Udyan

(b). Amrit Udyan

(c). Shanti Udyan

(d). Anand Udyan

5. In the under-19 Women's t20 World Cup 2023, the Indian team defeated which country to win the title?

(a). Sri Lanka

(b). Australia

(c). South Africa

(d). England

6. Which country won the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 title?

(a). Germany

(b). Belgium

(c). England

(d). Australia

7. Who has been appointed as the CEO of “Gujarat Maritime Cluster” by Gujarat Ports Infrastructure Company Limited?

(a). Madhvendra Singh

(b). Ashneer Grover

(c). Rahul Dayal

(d). Alok Joshi

Answers:-



1. (b). Madhya Pradesh

The next Khelo India Youth Games will occur in Madhya Pradesh on 30 January 2023, with many Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development athletes competing. This increases the significance of the games since the TOPS athletes, who are already worldwide performers, will motivate grassroots players to lift the ante and give fierce competition.

2. (a). South Africa

India and South Africa inked a Memorandum of Understanding on January 27, 2023, to introduce 12 African Cheetahs every year for the next eight to ten years. According to the agreement, an initial batch of 12 cheetahs will be transported from South Africa to India next month. The cats will be added to the eight Cheetahs imported to India from Namibia last year.

3. (c). Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Australian Open 2023 men's singles match. Djokovic wins the Australian Open for the tenth time and the 22nd grand slam. With his 22nd Grand Slam championship, he equals Rafael Nadal. Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles tennis championship at the 2023 Australian Open by defeating Elena Rybakina in the final, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The 2023 Australian Open was a Grand Slam tennis event held in Melbourne Park from January 16 to 29, 2023.

4. (b). Amrit Udyan

The Mughal Gardens in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan were christened 'Amrit Udyan' by the Central Government on January 28, 2023. In keeping with the concept of 'Amrit Mahotsav,' which marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the Central government renamed Mughal Gardens Amrit Udyan.

5. (d). England

On January 29, 2023, India defeated England by seven wickets in an entertaining one-sided final in South Africa. This is the first global championship for a women's cricket team. The BCCI has also set a prize fund of £500,000 for the squad. India, which was chasing a meager 69, lost Shafali Verman and Shweta Sehrawat early on. However, G Trisha and Soumya Tiwari formed a strong alliance to lead India home.

6. (a). Germany

Germany won the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on January 29, 2023, beating Belgium 5-4 in a penalty shootout at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India. The result was 3-3 at the end of normal time, with Florent Van Aubel (10'), Tanguy Cosyns (11'), and Tom Boon (59') scoring for Belgium. Niklas Wellen (29'), Gonzalo Peillat (41'), and Mats Grambusch (48') scored for Germany.

7. (a). Madhvendra Singh

Madhvendra Singh has been named the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gujarat Maritime Cluster by Gujarat Ports Infrastructure Company Limited. The Gujarat Marine Cluster (GMC) is the country's first Commercial Maritime Cluster of its sort, with the goal of becoming a center for maritime services of world standards.