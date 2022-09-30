Current Affairs Quiz: 30 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 30 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Global Innovation Index 2022, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and President of Hockey India among others.

1. When is International Translation Day observed?

a) September 28

b) September 25

c) September 30

d) September 29

2. What is India’s rank in the Global Innovation Index 2022?

a) 38th

b) 40th

c) 55th

d) 45th

3. Which state has won the ‘Ayushmann Utkrishta Award 2022’?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Gujarat

c) Maharashtra

d) Uttar Pradesh

4. Who has been appointed as the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia?

a) Mohammed Bin Salman

b) Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud

c) Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud

d) Mutaib bin Abdullah

5. Who has been elected as the President of Hockey India?

a) Ramandeep Singh

b) Bharat Chetri

c) Dilip Tirkey

d) P.R. Sreejesh

6. Which state in India has announced to develop the world’s largest jungle safari park?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Himachal Pradesh

d) Rajasthan

d) Haryana

7. Which region in Kerala has become India’s first fully digital literate panchayat?

a) Kunnathukal

b) Pullampara

c) Vilappil

d) Kallara

Answers

1. (c) September 30

International Translation Day is observed every year on September 30. The day aims at raising awareness about language and translation which play a significant role in the overall development of society. The theme of International Translation Day 2022 is ‘A World Without Barriers: The Role of Language Professionals in Building Culture, Understanding and Lasting Peace’.

2. (b) 40th

India has successfully climbed to the 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index 2022. It is a huge jump for the country from 81st rank in 2015 to 40 in 2022. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that innovation is a buzzword across India and expressed pride in the country’s innovators.

3. (d) Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has been awarded with the ‘Ayushmann Utkrishta Award 2022’ for adding various health facilities to the health facility register. UP is the best-performing state in the country with 28728 Health facilities added to the National Health Facility Register.

4. (a) Mohammed Bin Salman

Saudi Arabias’ crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman has been named prime minister of the country.The post of prime minister is traditionally held by the king. Before being appointed as the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman as served as Minister of Defence from 2015 to 2022.

5. (c) Dilip Tirkey

Dilip Tirkey, a former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team and a member of the Gold Medal winning team at the 1998 Asian Games, has been unanimously elected as the President of Hockey India. This is also the first time that a former sportsperson and an Olympian has gone on to head the national body.

6. (d) Haryana

Haryana Government has announced that it will develop the world’s largest jungle safari park in the Aravalli Range. The 10,000-acre safari park will cover Gurugram and Nuh districts. Currently, Sharjah is home to the largest curated safari park outside Africa. The scheme will not only boost tourism but will also provide employment opportunities to the locals.

7. (b) Pullampara

Pullampara has become India’s first grama panchayat to attain full digital literacy among its residents. The official announcement was made by the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Pullampara is a village in the Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. As per the CM, digital literacy was significant for the public to get government services.